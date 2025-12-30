Uttarakhand Bus Accident: Seven Dead, 12 Injured After Vehicle Plunges into Gorge

UK Bus Accident (Image: Patrika)
A tragic bus accident in Uttarakhand has caused a stir. According to information, a private bus, UK07 PA, 4025, departed from Bhikiyasaen for Ramnagar in Nainital district this morning. Several passengers were on board the bus. The bus suddenly lost control on the Bhikiyasaen-Vinayak road. This caused screams among the passengers on the bus. In no time, the bus plunged into a deep gorge.
Upon receiving information about the accident, local people rushed to the spot to help. They also informed the police about the incident. Upon receiving the information, police, administration, and SDRF teams rushed to the spot. The teams have started the rescue operation.
According to information, about seven people died on the spot in this accident. The police are taking the injured to the hospital. A large crowd has gathered at the scene. It is suspected that some people are still trapped inside the bus. There is an atmosphere of chaos at the scene. Among the deceased, there are four men and three women. The deceased have been identified as Govind Ballabh (80), son of Kulamani Mathpal, Parvati Devi (75), wife of Govind Ballabh, Subedar Nandan Singh (65), son of Bhupal Singh Adhikari, Tara Devi (50), wife of Mahesh Chandra, Ganesh, son of Bhim Bahadur, Umesh, and Govindi Devi (56), wife of Hari Singh.
In the Bhikiyasaen bus accident, Nanda, son of Sadanand, Ramesh Kumar, son of Mahavir Prasad, Nandi Devi, wife of Devendra Singh, Hansi Sati, wife of Ramesh Chandra, Mohit Sati, Buddhi Ballabh Bhagat, Harish Chandra, Bhupendra Singh Adhikari, Jitendra Rikhari, Naveen Chandra, Himanshu Paliwal, and Prakash Chandra, son of Ramdutt, were seriously injured. Among them, Nandi Devi and Rakesh Kumar have been referred to Ramnagar by ambulance.
The horrific accident has caused a commotion among the families of the deceased. Ambulances from the surrounding areas also reached the spot upon receiving information about the incident. The injured have been admitted to Bhikiyasaen Hospital. Upon receiving information about the incident, the District Magistrate also rushed to the spot from the district headquarters. According to the DDMO, there is a possibility of more injured people being trapped in the bus. The incident occurred about 100 km away from the district headquarters. The accident has caused a stir. It is worth noting that earlier, a bus had also fallen into a gorge in Salt, in which more than 30 people had died.
