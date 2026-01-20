Weather Alert: Heavy Rain and Snow Expected Across the State from January 23-25

According to the IMD, snowfall is also possible in areas at an altitude of 2500 metres in Uttarakhand from January 23 to 25. Rain is also forecast for all districts of the state on January 24 and 25. This is the first time this season that snowfall has been forecast for areas at an altitude of 2500 metres in the state. Previously, warnings were only issued for areas above 3000 metres. Significantly, this is also the first time this season that rain has been forecast for the entire state.