Weather Alert: Heavy Rain and Snow Expected Across the State from January 23-25

An alert has been issued for rain across Uttarakhand from 23 to 25 January, with snowfall expected in the hilly regions.
IMD Warning: The weather is set to turn harsh. A report from the IMD indicates just that. Uttarakhand is currently experiencing a drought due to a lack of rain and snowfall. The mountains, which are usually covered in snow until January, appear bare. Light snowfall was observed on Saturday afternoon on the higher peaks of Hemkund Sahib, Badrinath, and the Niti Valley, but it proved insufficient. Residents in the lower regions continue to wait for rain and snowfall.
The impact of the light snowfall in the mountains is being felt across the entire state. Since Sunday, the hilly regions have been experiencing bone-chilling cold, with icy winds seeming to pierce the body. Meanwhile, the plains of the state are also in the grip of severe cold. The latest report issued by the IMD offers some respite. According to the IMD, the weather across Uttarakhand is expected to remain dry on January 19, 20, and 21. The weather in the state will change from January 22.
The IMD has issued a forecast for rain in the districts of Uttarkashi, Rudraprayag, Chamoli, Bageshwar, and Pithoragarh on January 22, accompanied by heavy thunderstorms and snowfall in areas above 3000 metres in the state. A yellow alert has been issued for lightning on this day. According to the IMD, there is a possibility of rain in all districts of the state from January 23 to 25.
According to the IMD, heavy rainfall may occur in many places in the districts of Uttarkashi, Rudraprayag, Chamoli, Bageshwar, and Pithoragarh on January 23. Some places in the remaining hilly districts and scattered places in the plain districts may also experience rain.
According to the IMD, snowfall is also possible in areas at an altitude of 2500 metres in Uttarakhand from January 23 to 25. Rain is also forecast for all districts of the state on January 24 and 25. This is the first time this season that snowfall has been forecast for areas at an altitude of 2500 metres in the state. Previously, warnings were only issued for areas above 3000 metres. Significantly, this is also the first time this season that rain has been forecast for the entire state.
Big NewsView All
Dehradun
Uttarakhand
Trending