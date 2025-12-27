27 December 2025,

Dehradun

Notorious UP gangster Vinay Tyagi dies in AIIMS after being shot by bike-borne assailants

Notorious gangster Vinay Tyagi, the uncrowned king of the world of crime and terror, has died at AIIMS during treatment. A few days ago, during a court appearance, bike-borne shooters riddled him with bullets while he was in police custody. He had been undergoing treatment since then. Today, he has succumbed.

Dehradun

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 27, 2025

Vinay Tyagi, a notorious criminal from Uttar Pradesh, has died at AIIMS Rishikesh in Uttarakhand.

Image: Patrika

Notorious gangster Vinay Tyagi, a resident of Meerut in Uttar Pradesh, has died during treatment at AIIMS Rishikesh in Uttarakhand. It is to be noted that on Wednesday afternoon around 1 PM, Uttarakhand Police were bringing Vinay Tyagi in custody to present him in the Laksar ACJM court. Near the overbridge on the Laksar-Haridwar highway, two bike-borne shooters had fired indiscriminately at the police vehicle. The bullets had riddled Vinay Tyagi's body. Police personnel narrowly escaped the gunfire. Vinay Tyagi was immediately admitted to AIIMS Rishikesh. Since then, Vinay was undergoing treatment in the trauma centre. Vinay Tyagi died during treatment. AIIMS PRO Shriloy Mohanty confirmed Vinay Tyagi's death. Everyone is shocked by the horrific end to crime and terror.

Bullets Hit Chest and Neck

Notorious gangster Vinay Tyagi died today during treatment. He was undergoing treatment in the trauma centre. Criminals had opened fire on the police vehicle while he was being taken to court for a hearing in custody. Vinay Tyagi had been shot in the chest, arm, and neck. Notorious gangster Vinay Tyagi, a resident of Meerut and currently lodged in Roorkee jail, was to be presented in the Laksar ACJM court in a fraud case. Six policemen, including the driver, were taking him to court in a government vehicle from the jail for the hearing. Two criminals on a motorcycle in the middle of the flyover riddled him with bullets.

Murder Over Transaction Dispute

The two shooters who had gunned down Vinay Tyagi were arrested by the police from the forest of Khanpur the very next day after the incident. In view of the apprehension of gang war, both were shifted to Haridwar jail. Since then, the security of Haridwar jail has also been increased. The main accused, Sunny Yadav alias Shera, a resident of Gulzarpur, Kashipur police station, had fired at Vinay Tyagi with the intention of murder, along with his associate Ajay, a resident of Kharmasa Colony, Kashipur, due to a financial transaction dispute. Sunny and Ajay have a criminal history. They had previously gone to jail in a dacoity case in Kashipur. There was a financial dispute between Sunny and Vinay Tyagi. When Sunny demanded money, Vinay Tyagi was threatening to get him killed. Enraged by this, Sunny hatched a conspiracy to murder Vinay.

