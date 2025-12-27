Notorious UP gangster Vinay Tyagi dies in AIIMS after being shot by bike-borne assailants

The two shooters who had gunned down Vinay Tyagi were arrested by the police from the forest of Khanpur the very next day after the incident. In view of the apprehension of gang war, both were shifted to Haridwar jail. Since then, the security of Haridwar jail has also been increased. The main accused, Sunny Yadav alias Shera, a resident of Gulzarpur, Kashipur police station, had fired at Vinay Tyagi with the intention of murder, along with his associate Ajay, a resident of Kharmasa Colony, Kashipur, due to a financial transaction dispute. Sunny and Ajay have a criminal history. They had previously gone to jail in a dacoity case in Kashipur. There was a financial dispute between Sunny and Vinay Tyagi. When Sunny demanded money, Vinay Tyagi was threatening to get him killed. Enraged by this, Sunny hatched a conspiracy to murder Vinay.