Uttarakhand Weather Alert: Four-day spell of rain, snow and squalls ahead

Chances of rain and snowfall in Uttarakhand for four days starting today.
Weather Alert: The weather has been showing its severity since this morning. Clouds started gathering in the sky late last night. Light drizzle was also observed in the hilly areas of Uttarakhand this morning. Currently, the sky in the mountains is covered with clouds, causing people to shiver from the cold.
The IMD has issued a rain alert for the entire state today. According to the Meteorological Department, rain is expected in many places in the districts of Uttarkashi, Rudraprayag, Chamoli, Bageshwar, and Pithoragarh, while it may occur in some places in the remaining districts.
There are also chances of snowfall in areas above 2800 meters in the state today. Rain is also forecast for seven districts of Uttarakhand tomorrow. On February 3rd, rain and snowfall are expected in all districts of the state and at altitudes of 2800 meters or higher.
On February 4th, rain and snowfall may occur in three hilly districts of the state. On February 5th, the weather is expected to be dry across the entire state. Meanwhile, a forecast for rain in three to four hilly districts of the state has been issued for February 6th and 7th.
The weather in Uttarakhand has been harsh today. The dense cloud cover has led to a significant increase in cold. The IMD has issued a yellow alert for parts of Dehradun, Pauri, Haridwar, Nainital, and US Nagar districts, with the possibility of thunderstorms and gusty winds of up to 40 km/h. A yellow alert for thunderstorms and gusty winds has also been issued for various districts of the state on February 2nd and 3rd. There is a threat of loss of life and property from lightning strikes, and of kutcha houses collapsing due to strong winds. In view of the weather department’s warning, government and administration are also on alert.
