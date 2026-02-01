Uttarakhand Weather Alert: Four-day spell of rain, snow and squalls ahead

The weather in Uttarakhand has been harsh today. The dense cloud cover has led to a significant increase in cold. The IMD has issued a yellow alert for parts of Dehradun, Pauri, Haridwar, Nainital, and US Nagar districts, with the possibility of thunderstorms and gusty winds of up to 40 km/h. A yellow alert for thunderstorms and gusty winds has also been issued for various districts of the state on February 2nd and 3rd. There is a threat of loss of life and property from lightning strikes, and of kutcha houses collapsing due to strong winds. In view of the weather department’s warning, government and administration are also on alert.