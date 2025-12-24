Kashi Vishwanath Temple: Special Darshan Facility Suspended Until January 2nd Amidst New Year Rush

Kashi Vishwanath Temple (Image: Patrika)
Temples and places of worship witness huge crowds at the end of the year and the beginning of the new year. Millions of devotees flock to Ayodhya, Mathura, and Kashi to seek blessings from the divine. In anticipation of a large number of devotees at Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple, the temple administration has made special arrangements.
The Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple administration has imposed a ban on 'Sparsh Darshan' (direct touch-and-worship) until January 2 to manage the crowds. The Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple Trust has decided to prohibit 'Sparsh Darshan' from December 24 to January 2, ensuring that the large influx of devotees can be managed safely and in an organised manner. Even on normal days, a significant number of devotees visit the world-famous Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham in Varanasi to have a glimpse of the deity. The crowd of devotees at the Dham has started increasing even before the arrival of the new year. In view of this, the temple administration has gone into an alert mode.
For safe darshan, devotees will be allowed entry into the premises through a zig-zag line system. It is estimated that more than 5 lakh devotees are expected to visit. Since the construction of the Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple corridor, the number of tourists visiting Kashi on New Year's Day is the highest compared to any other tourist destination in the country. It is worth mentioning that Shri Kashi Vishwanath Jyotirlinga is one of the 12 Jyotirlingas in India. An estimated thousands of devotees visit Baba daily, and this number swells to lakhs during festivals and other celebrations.
