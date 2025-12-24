Kashi Vishwanath Temple: Special Darshan Facility Suspended Until January 2nd Amidst New Year Rush

The Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple administration has imposed a ban on 'Sparsh Darshan' (direct touch-and-worship) until January 2 to manage the crowds. The Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple Trust has decided to prohibit 'Sparsh Darshan' from December 24 to January 2, ensuring that the large influx of devotees can be managed safely and in an organised manner. Even on normal days, a significant number of devotees visit the world-famous Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham in Varanasi to have a glimpse of the deity. The crowd of devotees at the Dham has started increasing even before the arrival of the new year. In view of this, the temple administration has gone into an alert mode.