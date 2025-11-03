Dev Deepawali 2025: Unique display of devotion, valour, and beauty to adorn Kashi’s ghats

Dev Deepawali in Varanasi (Image: AI)
The city of Dharma, Varanasi, is once again ready to be bathed in a spectacular glow of diyas. On the occasion of Dev Deepawali on November 5, a unique confluence of devotion, faith, and patriotism will be witnessed on the banks of the Ganges. As the evening of Kartik Purnima descends, the ghats of Kashi will illuminate with the golden light of countless diyas. On this divine occasion, the grand Ganga Aarti, held at Dashashwamedh Ghat, will be dedicated to the brave sons of the nation this year.
According to Sushant Mishra, the president of Ganga Seva Nidhi, an 'Amar Jawan Jyoti' will be lit on the ghat before the aarti. A replica of 'India Gate' will be specially constructed in memory of the martyred soldiers. Soldiers from the Army, RPF, and NDRF will pay homage to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the country. The decoration of the ghat will be grander than ever this year. The entire Dashashwamedh Ghat will be adorned with approximately 21 quintals of indigenous and foreign flowers.
In the Maha Aarti, 21 young Brahmins will worship Mother Ganga with Vedic chants, while 42 girls will be present as symbols of Riddhi-Siddhi. A Ganga Puja will also be organised before the aarti. The ghat and surrounding buildings will be decorated with attractive lighting, illuminating the entire area with a divine aura. Special arrangements have been made for online aarti for devotees in India and abroad this year. Devotees will be able to watch the live broadcast of the Maha Aarti on the YouTube channel of Ganga Seva Nidhi.
During Dev Deepawali, approximately 25 lakh diyas will be lit on both banks of the Ganges. Additionally, a laser show and fireworks display will be organised at Chet Singh Ghat, which will further enhance the grandeur of this holy festival.
According to the Panchang, the Purnima Tithi of Kartik Shukla Paksha will begin at 10:36 PM on November 4 and will continue until 6:48 PM on November 5. The auspicious time for the Ganga Aarti has been set from 5:15 PM to 7:50 PM. During this period, every ghat, every diya, and every heart in Kashi will be immersed in the light of devotion, faith, and patriotism. This spectacle will truly be unique.
