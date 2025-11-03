Dev Deepawali 2025: Unique display of devotion, valour, and beauty to adorn Kashi’s ghats

The city of Dharma, Varanasi, is once again ready to be bathed in a spectacular glow of diyas. On the occasion of Dev Deepawali on November 5, a unique confluence of devotion, faith, and patriotism will be witnessed on the banks of the Ganges. As the evening of Kartik Purnima descends, the ghats of Kashi will illuminate with the golden light of countless diyas. On this divine occasion, the grand Ganga Aarti, held at Dashashwamedh Ghat, will be dedicated to the brave sons of the nation this year.