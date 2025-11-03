Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

Women's World Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Varanasi

Dev Deepawali 2025: Unique display of devotion, valour, and beauty to adorn Kashi’s ghats

The holy city of Kashi in Varanasi is once again ready to be bathed in spectacular light on Dev Deepawali. Details are inside.

2 min read
Google source verification

Varanasi

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 03, 2025

Varanasi

Dev Deepawali in Varanasi (Image: AI)

The city of Dharma, Varanasi, is once again ready to be bathed in a spectacular glow of diyas. On the occasion of Dev Deepawali on November 5, a unique confluence of devotion, faith, and patriotism will be witnessed on the banks of the Ganges. As the evening of Kartik Purnima descends, the ghats of Kashi will illuminate with the golden light of countless diyas. On this divine occasion, the grand Ganga Aarti, held at Dashashwamedh Ghat, will be dedicated to the brave sons of the nation this year.

According to Sushant Mishra, the president of Ganga Seva Nidhi, an 'Amar Jawan Jyoti' will be lit on the ghat before the aarti. A replica of 'India Gate' will be specially constructed in memory of the martyred soldiers. Soldiers from the Army, RPF, and NDRF will pay homage to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the country. The decoration of the ghat will be grander than ever this year. The entire Dashashwamedh Ghat will be adorned with approximately 21 quintals of indigenous and foreign flowers.

Online Aarti arrangement for devotees in India and abroad

In the Maha Aarti, 21 young Brahmins will worship Mother Ganga with Vedic chants, while 42 girls will be present as symbols of Riddhi-Siddhi. A Ganga Puja will also be organised before the aarti. The ghat and surrounding buildings will be decorated with attractive lighting, illuminating the entire area with a divine aura. Special arrangements have been made for online aarti for devotees in India and abroad this year. Devotees will be able to watch the live broadcast of the Maha Aarti on the YouTube channel of Ganga Seva Nidhi.

25 lakh diyas to be lit on both banks of the Ganges

During Dev Deepawali, approximately 25 lakh diyas will be lit on both banks of the Ganges. Additionally, a laser show and fireworks display will be organised at Chet Singh Ghat, which will further enhance the grandeur of this holy festival.

Know the Puja Muhurat according to the Panchang

According to the Panchang, the Purnima Tithi of Kartik Shukla Paksha will begin at 10:36 PM on November 4 and will continue until 6:48 PM on November 5. The auspicious time for the Ganga Aarti has been set from 5:15 PM to 7:50 PM. During this period, every ghat, every diya, and every heart in Kashi will be immersed in the light of devotion, faith, and patriotism. This spectacle will truly be unique.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

City News

Lucknow News

Prayagraj News

Varanasi News

Agra News

Bareilly News

Published on:

03 Nov 2025 02:08 pm

English News / Uttar Pradesh / Varanasi / Dev Deepawali 2025: Unique display of devotion, valour, and beauty to adorn Kashi’s ghats

Big News

View All

Varanasi

Uttar Pradesh

Trending

Hotel Raid: Two Russian girls lock themselves in room, police stunned after breaking door

Varanasi

Water Metro to Run in These 18 Cities! Know the New Network of Waterways

Water metro
National News

Dev Deepawali 2025: Ghats to be Illuminated by 1 Million Lamps, Laser Show Planned

dev diwali 2025 celebrated what auspicious time this year
Varanasi

Varanasi Tragedy: Child Falls into Well, Two Rescuers Die

Up news, Varanasi news, NDRF
Varanasi

Varanasi gangrape case: IPS Chandrakant Meena removed

Varanasi DCP, Gang Rape, Police Action, Government Response, Uttar Pradesh News, UP News, IPS Transfer, UP Police, Lucknow News
National News
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

PM Modi

Women's World Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.