PM Modi flags off 4 Vande Bharat trains from Varanasi

The Prime Minister said that the door to prosperity is opening in Kashi. To realise the mantra of a developed India from a developed Kashi, we are continuously undertaking numerous infrastructure projects here. Facilities like good hospitals, good roads, gas pipelines, and internet connectivity are continuously being expanded in Kashi. Our government's effort is to continuously improve health services in Kashi. 10-11 years ago, the situation here was such that if one needed treatment for a serious illness, the only option was BHU, and the number of patients was so high that even after standing all night, treatment was not available. For diseases like cancer, people used to sell their land and fields and go to Mumbai. Today, our government has worked to reduce all these worries of the people of Kashi. Mahamana Cancer Hospital, Shankara Netralaya for eye treatment, modern trauma centre at BHU, all these hospitals have become a boon not only for Kashi and Purvanchal but also for the surrounding states. Kashi is now known as a health capital in these regions.