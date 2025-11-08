Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Bihar Election 2025

Weather

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Varanasi

PM Modi flags off 4 Vande Bharat trains from Varanasi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who arrived in Varanasi on a two-day visit, flagged off the Banaras-Khajuraho Vande Bharat train on Saturday.

2 min read
Google source verification

Varanasi

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 08, 2025

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with UP CM Yogi Adityanath (Image: Patrika)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi once again gifted the country a new pace from Varanasi. On Saturday morning, he flagged off four new Vande Bharat Express trains. He said that Vande Bharat has now become a tradition connecting the soul of India, not just a means of travel.

These four trains include services running between Varanasi and Khajuraho, Firozpur-Delhi, Ernakulam-Bengaluru, and Lucknow to Saharanpur. The interesting thing is that Varanasi has received its eighth Vande Bharat train.

Address began in Bhojpuri

Prime Minister Narendra Modi began his address with the chant of "Har Har Mahadev" and extended greetings to the people in the local language of Banaras. PM said that trains like Vande Bharat and Amrit Bharat have become the identity of a new era for Indian Railways. He said that the development in UP over the last 11 years has given it a new dimension. The pilgrims who came here have contributed crores of rupees to the development of UP.

The Prime Minister said that the door to prosperity is opening in Kashi. To realise the mantra of a developed India from a developed Kashi, we are continuously undertaking numerous infrastructure projects here. Facilities like good hospitals, good roads, gas pipelines, and internet connectivity are continuously being expanded in Kashi. Our government's effort is to continuously improve health services in Kashi. 10-11 years ago, the situation here was such that if one needed treatment for a serious illness, the only option was BHU, and the number of patients was so high that even after standing all night, treatment was not available. For diseases like cancer, people used to sell their land and fields and go to Mumbai. Today, our government has worked to reduce all these worries of the people of Kashi. Mahamana Cancer Hospital, Shankara Netralaya for eye treatment, modern trauma centre at BHU, all these hospitals have become a boon not only for Kashi and Purvanchal but also for the surrounding states. Kashi is now known as a health capital in these regions.

Deep connection with Varanasi

This was Prime Minister Modi's fifth visit this year and his 53rd arrival in Varanasi since becoming an MP. He reached Kashi on Friday evening around 5 PM. BJP workers showered flowers and welcomed him along the 27-kilometre route from the airport to the Banaras Locomotive Works (BLW) Guest House. The atmosphere in the city was festive. Posters adorned the streets, diyas were lit in temples, and the same old enthusiasm was visible on people's faces. As evening fell, the Prime Minister reached the BLW Guest House, where he stayed overnight.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

City News

Lucknow News

Prayagraj News

Varanasi News

Agra News

Bareilly News

Updated on:

08 Nov 2025 10:17 am

Published on:

08 Nov 2025 10:15 am

English News / Uttar Pradesh / Varanasi / PM Modi flags off 4 Vande Bharat trains from Varanasi

Big News

View All

Varanasi

Uttar Pradesh

Trending

Varanasi: Why is ’94’ Written on Pyres at Manikarnika Ghat After They Cool Down? Unveiling the Secret Few Know

why number 94 written at manikarnika ghat in varanasi
Varanasi

Dev Deepawali 2025: Unique display of devotion, valour, and beauty to adorn Kashi’s ghats

Varanasi
Varanasi

Hotel Raid: Two Russian girls lock themselves in room, police stunned after breaking door

Varanasi

Water Metro to Run in These 18 Cities! Know the New Network of Waterways

Water metro
National News

Dev Deepawali 2025: Ghats to be Illuminated by 1 Million Lamps, Laser Show Planned

dev diwali 2025 celebrated what auspicious time this year
Varanasi
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Women's World Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.