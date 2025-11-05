Varanasi: Why is ’94’ Written on Pyres at Manikarnika Ghat After They Cool Down? Unveiling the Secret Few Know

If you are wondering why specifically 94, there is a belief behind it. According to this belief, humans are considered to possess 100 qualities in total. Out of these, six qualities – life, death, fame, infamy, profit, and loss – are believed to be predetermined by Brahma. These qualities are not within human control. The remaining 94 qualities belong to the individual, which they manage through their actions, thoughts, and conduct. For this reason, writing 94 signifies dedicating all 94 of one's life's deeds to Lord Shiva, so that the soul may be freed from the bondage of its karma and attain salvation.