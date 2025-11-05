Varanasi: Why is ’94’ Written on Pyres at Manikarnika Ghat After They Cool Down? Unveiling the Secret Few Know

Manikarnika Ghat Secret (Image: AI)
Manikarnika Ghat Secret: Uttar Pradesh's Banaras is home to Manikarnika Ghat, considered a confluence of faith, salvation, and mystery. This is the place where funeral pyres have been continuously burning for centuries. Manikarnika Ghat is also known as the Mahashamshan (great cremation ground) of Kashi.
There is a unique tradition associated with Manikarnika Ghat. After the cremation of a body is completed and the pyre begins to cool, the person performing the rites writes '94' on the ashes with a piece of wood or their finger. It is believed that this ritual is performed for the liberation of the departed soul. Here, 94 is considered the mantra of salvation. According to beliefs, Lord Shiva himself accepts this number and guides the soul towards salvation.
If you are wondering why specifically 94, there is a belief behind it. According to this belief, humans are considered to possess 100 qualities in total. Out of these, six qualities – life, death, fame, infamy, profit, and loss – are believed to be predetermined by Brahma. These qualities are not within human control. The remaining 94 qualities belong to the individual, which they manage through their actions, thoughts, and conduct. For this reason, writing 94 signifies dedicating all 94 of one's life's deeds to Lord Shiva, so that the soul may be freed from the bondage of its karma and attain salvation.
However, the exact time when this tradition began is unknown. This tradition has been carried on for generations. It is not mentioned in any religious scripture. It is noteworthy that this tradition is limited only to Manikarnika Ghat. Furthermore, only those who have been performing funeral rites at this ghat for generations understand its mystery. Note: This report is based on religious beliefs. Patrika News does not confirm its authenticity.
