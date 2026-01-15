Varanasi: Spa Centre Busted for Immoral Activities

Young men and women caught in an objectionable condition during a raid Source: Patrika
Varanasi Crime News: A shocking case has come to light in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. Here, a husband and wife were running a sex racket from their own home under the guise of a spa centre. The police busted the entire gang by conducting a raid on Wednesday. During the operation, young men and women were found in objectionable positions, and several suspicious items were also recovered.
This spa centre was located on Maqbool Alam Road in the Cantt police station area. Surprisingly, despite being near the colony of police officers, this place remained unnoticed for a long time. The police conducted a raid following information received from neighbours, which led to the exposure of the case. ACP Cantt Nitin Taneja reached the spot with a police force. During the raid, two young men and one young woman were found in an objectionable state in one room. The doors of two rooms were locked, which the police broke open to recover bottles of liquor and other objectionable items. The police arrested the owner of the spa centre, along with 2 women and 2 men. However, the husband of the main accused woman managed to escape from the spot.
Police investigation revealed that Sameer Siddiqui (32), a resident of Azad Nagar Colony, used to run a spa centre in his 5-storey house. Initially, it was opened as a regular spa, but later it was gradually turned into a hub for sex trafficking. His wife, Tarannum (30), was also involved in this entire business.
The accused had put up a board outside with the name "SK Enterprises" to avoid suspicion. Under the guise of a spa centre, a large number of young men and women used to come and go daily, but the local residents remained unaware for a long time.
According to the police, this illegal business had been running for about two years. Tenants also resided in a part of the house. Sameer Siddiqui has three children: two daughters (17 and 10 years old) and a son (8 years old). This fact also surprised people that this business continued to operate despite the presence of family and children.
ACP Nitin Taneja stated that after receiving complaints from neighbours, the police planned and executed the raid. During the operation, Sameer Siddiqui escaped, while his wife Tarannum was arrested from the spot.
The police informed that the arrested woman and the apprehended young men and women are being interrogated. The criminal records of all individuals are also being examined. Police teams are engaged in the search for the absconding accused. Further action in the case will be taken based on the investigation.
Big NewsView All
Uttar Pradesh
Trending