Varanasi: Spa Centre Busted for Immoral Activities

This spa centre was located on Maqbool Alam Road in the Cantt police station area. Surprisingly, despite being near the colony of police officers, this place remained unnoticed for a long time. The police conducted a raid following information received from neighbours, which led to the exposure of the case. ACP Cantt Nitin Taneja reached the spot with a police force. During the raid, two young men and one young woman were found in an objectionable state in one room. The doors of two rooms were locked, which the police broke open to recover bottles of liquor and other objectionable items. The police arrested the owner of the spa centre, along with 2 women and 2 men. However, the husband of the main accused woman managed to escape from the spot.