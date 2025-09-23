Dev Deepawali 2025: Ghats to be Illuminated by 1 Million Lamps, Laser Show Planned

Over 1 million lamps will illuminate the ghats, ponds, and tanks, thanks to a collaborative effort between the Yogi government and public participation. According to the Joint Director (Tourism), Dinesh Kumar, 1,010,000 lamps will illuminate the ghats of the Ganga during Dev Deepawali. Some of these will be designer lamps. Additionally, 100,000 lamps will be made from cow dung. The ghats will be cleaned, and the ghats along the Ganga will be illuminated with electric lights.