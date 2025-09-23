Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Varanasi

Dev Deepawali 2025: Ghats to be Illuminated by 1 Million Lamps, Laser Show Planned

Dev Deepawali 2025: This year, the ghats will be illuminated with 1 million lamps. Millions of devotees are expected to attend. Find out what else is planned, including a laser show.

Varanasi

Patrika Desk

Sep 23, 2025

dev deepawali 2025 10 lakh lamps will be lit in varanasi ghat
On Dev Deepawali this time, ghats to be lit with 10 lakh lamps (Photo source - AI)

Dev Deepawali 2025: The Yogi government is gearing up to make Dev Deepawali historic and grand. This year, Dev Deepawali will be celebrated on 5 November. The Yogi government is planning to illuminate Varanasi's ghats with over 1 million lamps. Around 100,000 of these lamps will be made from cow dung.

Laser Show and Green Fireworks on Dev Deepawali

The ethereal and wondrous beauty of Kashi's crescent-shaped ghats will be on display during Dev Deepawali. A large number of domestic and foreign guests arrive in Kashi to witness the spectacle of Dev Deepawali. A laser show and green fireworks will also be part of the Dev Deepawali celebrations.

Ghats to Sparkle with Over 1 Million Lamps

Over 1 million lamps will illuminate the ghats, ponds, and tanks, thanks to a collaborative effort between the Yogi government and public participation. According to the Joint Director (Tourism), Dinesh Kumar, 1,010,000 lamps will illuminate the ghats of the Ganga during Dev Deepawali. Some of these will be designer lamps. Additionally, 100,000 lamps will be made from cow dung. The ghats will be cleaned, and the ghats along the Ganga will be illuminated with electric lights.

Cultural Programme at Raj Ghat from 1 to 4 November

The Joint Director of the Tourism Department said that a cultural programme, "Ganga Mahotsav," will be organised at Raj Ghat from 1 to 4 November, preceding Dev Deepawali. Local artists will be given preference. A laser show at Chet Singh Ghat will depict religious stories associated with Kashi. An eco-friendly green fireworks display will also take place on the sand across the Ganga. A large number of tourists from India and abroad come to Kashi to witness the unique spectacle of Dev Deepawali.

Published on:

23 Sept 2025 02:03 pm

English News / Uttar Pradesh / Varanasi / Dev Deepawali 2025: Ghats to be Illuminated by 1 Million Lamps, Laser Show Planned
