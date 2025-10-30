Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Varanasi

Hotel Raid: Two Russian girls lock themselves in room, police stunned after breaking door

Sex racket in OYO: Police in Varanasi received information about a sex racket operating in a hotel. During the raid, four young women were found in objectionable condition. Two Russian girls locked themselves in one of the rooms. When police broke the lock and entered, they were left stunned.

Varanasi

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 30, 2025

Two Russian girls found in hotel, escape through window: Police

Varanasi police raided a hotel on Wednesday afternoon, uncovering information about a sex racket operating there. During the raid, two Russian girls locked themselves in a room. They refused to open the door, and by the time the police broke the lock, both girls had escaped through the room's window. The police are currently searching for the two girls.

Varanasi police apprehended four girls from different rooms, all found in objectionable circumstances. The police took the hotel manager and the four girls into custody. However, one manager managed to escape from the back. The entire incident occurred in the Cantonment area of Varanasi. The apprehended girls provided information about the Russian girls present in another room.

Piyush Jaiswal, a resident of Varanasi, holds OYO franchises for several hotels, including Hotel Town House. Umesh Yadav, a resident of Ghazipur, was appointed as the manager of this hotel. Police found four young women in objectionable condition in the rooms of this hotel. Some suspicious items were also recovered from these rooms. The police are currently investigating the entire matter.

Young Women from Kolkata and Delhi

Among the four young women involved in the sex racket, three are from Kolkata and one is from Delhi. The young woman from Delhi works in a call centre, while the Bengali women are involved in their family business. The women stated that they have visited Varanasi many times before and came this time as well. They come through an agent who arranges their travel and accommodation.

Forensic Team Called

A forensic team has been called to the hotel. The team collected fingerprints from the rooms, including the room occupied by the Russian nationals. This will help in identifying them and determining their visa status in India.

Updated on:

30 Oct 2025 09:03 am

Published on:

30 Oct 2025 09:01 am

Varanasi

Varanasi

Uttar Pradesh

