Water Metro to Run in These 18 Cities! Know the New Network of Waterways

This project will be implemented in cities situated on National Waterway-1, such as Varanasi, Ayodhya, Prayagraj, Patna, and Kolkata. Traffic studies have been completed in these locations. The report has described the water metro as extremely useful. According to IWAI officials, the water metro will prove to be an eco-friendly, safe, and convenient new travel option. Considering the increasing urban pressure, it is being viewed as a public transport of the future.

Kochi Metro Rail Limited has been entrusted with the responsibility of conducting the survey under this project. Reports for all 18 cities will be prepared by December 31, 2025, and submitted to IWAI.