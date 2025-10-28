Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

National News

Water Metro to Run in These 18 Cities! Know the New Network of Waterways

The Central Government is now set to launch a Water Metro on waterways to provide relief from traffic jams and pollution in the country. Details are inside.

Varanasi

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 28, 2025

Water metro

Water Metro (Image: AI)

Water metro services will now be launched in 18 major cities of the country to provide relief from traffic jams. This service will run through waterways, which will not only make travel faster and smoother but also reduce pollution. Religious cities like Varanasi, Ayodhya, and Prayagraj are also included in this plan.

The Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI), working under the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, has prepared the outline for this ambitious project. Surveys conducted by the organisation have indicated strong possibilities for operating waterway-based metros in Varanasi, Patna, and Srinagar.

Proposal for Eight Water Metro Stations in Varanasi

A proposal for eight stations for the water metro in Varanasi has been prepared—IWAI Terminal in Ramnagar, Shastri Ghat, Sant Ravidas Ghat, Chet Singh Ghat, Lalita Ghat (near Kashi Vishwanath Temple), Panchganga Ghat, Namo Ghat, and Adikeshav Ghat.

Become a New Option for Convenient Travel

This project will be implemented in cities situated on National Waterway-1, such as Varanasi, Ayodhya, Prayagraj, Patna, and Kolkata. Traffic studies have been completed in these locations. The report has described the water metro as extremely useful. According to IWAI officials, the water metro will prove to be an eco-friendly, safe, and convenient new travel option. Considering the increasing urban pressure, it is being viewed as a public transport of the future.
Kochi Metro Rail Limited has been entrusted with the responsibility of conducting the survey under this project. Reports for all 18 cities will be prepared by December 31, 2025, and submitted to IWAI.

These 18 Cities Include:

Guwahati, Tezpur, Dibrugarh, Srinagar, Ayodhya, Prayagraj, Varanasi, Patna, Kolkata, Cuttack, Kollam, Alappuzha, Mangaluru, Gandhinagar (Ahmedabad), Goa, Surat, Andaman & Nicobar, and Lakshadweep.

