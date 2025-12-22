Uttar Pradesh: Cold wave and dense fog grip UP, schools closed in several districts

The day began with dense fog in many districts of the state on Monday. In Agra, Aligarh, and Barabanki, visibility dropped to almost zero in the morning. Visibility was recorded at 50 metres in Bahraich, 70 metres in Kanpur, and a mere 100 metres in Shravasti, Ayodhya, and Amethi. Due to the fog, the speed of vehicles on national highways slowed down, and traffic jams occurred in many places. The impact of fog was also evident on train services. Many trains ran late, while some were operated at reduced speeds as a precaution. People going to offices and children going to school in the morning faced the most inconvenience.