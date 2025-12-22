22 December 2025,

Monday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Year Ender 2025

T20 World Cup 2026

Weather

Patrika Special

Kulish 100th

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

Politics

International

Education

Opinion

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

icon

Plus

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh: Cold wave and dense fog grip UP, schools closed in several districts

UP Cold Wave: Severe cold and dense fog in Uttar Pradesh have disrupted daily life. Amidst a sharp drop in minimum temperatures, schools have been closed in several districts, including Raebareli and Sultanpur. The Meteorological Department has issued an alert for cold day conditions and dense fog.

4 min read
Google source verification

Lucknow

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 22, 2025

रायबरेली, सुल्तानपुर सहित कई जिलों में स्कूल बंद, 39 जिलों में शीत दिवस की चेतावनी (फोटो सोर्स : WhatsApp News Group)

Schools closed in several districts including Raebareli and Sultanpur, cold day warning issued for 39 districts (Photo source: WhatsApp News Group)

Severe cold has completely gripped life in Uttar Pradesh. Dense fog, cold waves, and biting winds have caused distress to people in most parts of the state on Sunday and Monday. The night temperature in many districts has dropped to near the minimum level, while visibility has become so low that it has affected road, rail, and air traffic. In view of the increasing severity of the cold, schools in several districts, including Raebareli, Sultanpur, and Ambedkar Nagar, have been closed, and school timings have been changed in some places.

The day began with dense fog in many districts of the state on Monday. In Agra, Aligarh, and Barabanki, visibility dropped to almost zero in the morning. Visibility was recorded at 50 metres in Bahraich, 70 metres in Kanpur, and a mere 100 metres in Shravasti, Ayodhya, and Amethi. Due to the fog, the speed of vehicles on national highways slowed down, and traffic jams occurred in many places. The impact of fog was also evident on train services. Many trains ran late, while some were operated at reduced speeds as a precaution. People going to offices and children going to school in the morning faced the most inconvenience.

Cold Day Warning Issued for 39 Districts

The Meteorological Department has issued a severe warning regarding the cold in the state. An orange alert for dense fog has been issued for Pratapgarh, Kanpur Nagar, Unnao, Raebareli, and Amethi districts for Monday. Additionally, a cold day warning has been issued for 39 districts in the state, where the day temperature is expected to remain significantly below normal.

According to Atul Kumar Singh, a senior scientist at the Regional Meteorological Centre, Lucknow, two consecutive Western Disturbances are active over Uttar Pradesh. Due to their effect, the temperature may increase by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius in the next two days, and the density of fog is likely to decrease slightly.

Weather to Change Due to Western Disturbance

According to meteorologists, the wind direction over the state has changed from westerly to easterly due to a Western Disturbance active since Sunday. This is why the sun shone during the day on Sunday, and the maximum temperature recorded a slight increase. The maximum temperature on Sunday was recorded at 18.9 degrees Celsius, which was 2.9 degrees higher than the previous day. The minimum temperature also saw a slight increase, reaching 10.1 degrees Celsius. However, this rise in temperature did not provide much relief to people, as cold, biting winds continued throughout the day.

Sunshine During the Day, Cold Returns in the Evening

Sunday morning began with dense fog. The minimum visibility in the morning reached about 500 metres. Gradually, the fog cleared, and the sun shone as the day progressed, offering some relief to people. But this relief was short-lived. Despite the sunshine during the day, the cold winds persisted, causing a biting chill. People were seen wearing shawls, sweaters, and jackets even in the sun. As evening fell, the cold intensified again, and people shivered as the temperature dropped.

Schools Closed for Children's Safety

The administration has taken precautionary measures in view of the severe cold. School timings have been changed in almost all districts of the Awadh region. In Raebareli, Ambedkar Nagar, and Sultanpur, all schools up to Class VIII have been completely closed.

The Basic Education Officers of these districts have issued orders stating that due to extreme cold and fog, children's health could be adversely affected, hence the decision to keep schools closed as a precaution. In other districts as well, the timings for primary and junior schools have been delayed. Parents have welcomed this decision by the administration, stating that dense fog and biting cold in the morning can be very dangerous for children.

Widespread Impact on Daily Life

The impact of severe cold and fog is clearly visible on daily life. Movement on the roads has reduced in the morning and late at night. People are trying to escape the cold by lighting bonfires at intersections and bus stands. The cold has become the biggest challenge for the poor and homeless. Shelters have been activated in many districts by the administration, and arrangements for blanket distribution are also being made. Instructions have been given to the Municipal Corporation and District Administration to ensure arrangements for lighting bonfires and protection from the cold.

Advice from Health Experts

Health experts advise that special precautions are needed during this weather. Elderly people, children, and those with pre-existing illnesses have been advised to be protected from the cold. According to doctors, there is an increased risk of respiratory illnesses, joint pain, and viral infections during the cold. People have been advised to avoid going out in the morning and evening, wear warm clothes, and consume plenty of warm fluids.

Future Weather Outlook

According to the Meteorological Department, while there might be a slight increase in temperature over the next two days, complete relief from the cold is not expected in the immediate future. Moderate to dense fog is likely to persist in the mornings, while the biting cold will continue at night. Experts believe that this period of cold may continue into the early days of January, with minor weather changes expected intermittently due to Western Disturbances.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

#WeatherNews

cm yogi

up weather

UP Weather Forecast

weather alert

Weather Alert in UP

Weather Forecast

Weather News

weather news

weather report

Yogi Adityanath

City News

Lucknow News

Prayagraj News

Varanasi News

Agra News

Bareilly News

Published on:

22 Dec 2025 08:57 am

English News / Uttar Pradesh / Lucknow / Uttar Pradesh: Cold wave and dense fog grip UP, schools closed in several districts

Big News

View All

Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh

Trending

Weather News

UP Board Exam Centers List 2026: Where will your exam centre be, see the full list

UP Board Exam Centers List 2026
Education News

UP Homeguard Recruitment: Application Deadline Nears for 45,000 Posts, 10th Pass Eligible

Education News

UP Government Orders ESMA for Six Months, Banning Strikes by State Employees

सरकारी कर्मचारी नहीं कर सकेंगे हड़ताल (फोटो सोर्स : Information Department )
Lucknow

UP Police Recruitment-2023: SI, ASI, and Computer Operator Result Released, 36,065 Candidates Qualify; Next Phase Soon

UP Police भर्ती का रिजल्ट जारी, 36 हजार अभ्यर्थी सफल, अब टाइपिंग और शारीरिक परीक्षण के लिए तैयारी तेज (फोटो सोर्स : Police Media Cell )
Lucknow

Amausi Airport: Flight Delay Turns Fatal, Passenger Dies at Airport, Family Devastated, Serious Questions Raised Over System

अमौसी एयरपोर्ट पर इंतज़ार कर रहे यात्री की मौत, उड़ानें रद्द होने से बढ़ी परेशानियां (फोटो सोर्स : Police Media Cell )
Lucknow
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Parliament Winter Session

PM Modi

Year Ender

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.