Enjoying Leisure in Rishikesh and Dehradun Sahil’s neighbours claim he was involved in gambling, and the police are investigating this angle as well. He reportedly used his gambling winnings to fund an extravagant lifestyle for himself and Muskaan, taking her on multiple leisure trips to Rishikesh, Dehradun, and other hill stations.

Meanwhile, the police revealed that while Saurabh was working in London, he regularly sent Muskaan money for her expenses. He had also given her ₹100,000 shortly before the murder. Sahil’s gambling activities have now surfaced as a key detail in the case and will be examined further during his remand.