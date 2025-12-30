Unnao rape case: Kuldeep Singh Sengar's daughters question judiciary, demand justice if innocent

Aishwarya Sengar (Image: ANI)
In the Unnao rape case, former MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar's daughter Aishwarya Sengar stated that if her father had even looked at the victim, he should be hanged. But first, provide some evidence. There is an old enmity between our family and the rape victim. A case has been filed against him as part of a conspiracy. Earlier, Kuldeep Singh Sengar's other daughter had also accused the evidence of being ignored. She had given a strong reaction on X.
In the Unnao rape case in Uttar Pradesh, the daughters of former MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar have raised questions on the judiciary. They stated that evidence has been ignored under the pressure of mobocracy. Advocate daughter Aishwarya Singh, in an interview with a news agency, said that protestors have the right to protest. But please, once ask them for evidence of the incident, that Kuldeep Singh Sengar did this and that to her. Apart from the victim's statement, they have no evidence. The victim has also changed her statements multiple times.
Aishwarya Singh stated that the case was filed by the victim against her father and others. In which the statement was changed after two and a half months. The rape victim's uncle is a history-sheeter since 2000. He has 17 cases against him. These cases have been ongoing since before she was born. He also has a murder case registered against him and is currently lodged in Tihar Jail. Their enmity with our family is very old.
Aishwarya Singh said that she is also a girl, and in such incidents, her sentiments would also align with the victim, and she would be writing abuses on Twitter. But it is also necessary to know how much truth there is in that story. You should also know that there are daughters on the other side too (former MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar has two daughters). The person you people consider as bad as you do, he is not like that. Just provide one piece of evidence. After that, you can hang my father. But if there is no evidence, then it is our right that my evidence should also be heard.
Big NewsView All
Unnao
Uttar Pradesh
Trending