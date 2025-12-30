Unnao rape case: Kuldeep Singh Sengar's daughters question judiciary, demand justice if innocent

Aishwarya Singh said that she is also a girl, and in such incidents, her sentiments would also align with the victim, and she would be writing abuses on Twitter. But it is also necessary to know how much truth there is in that story. You should also know that there are daughters on the other side too (former MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar has two daughters). The person you people consider as bad as you do, he is not like that. Just provide one piece of evidence. After that, you can hang my father. But if there is no evidence, then it is our right that my evidence should also be heard.