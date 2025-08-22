Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Unnao

Unnao: Saraswati Medical College Professor Dismissed after Students Protest Indecent Advances

Angry students protested and burnt the professor's effigy. During the protest, they announced a boycott of internal examinations.

Unnao

Patrika Desk

Aug 22, 2025

Saraswati Medical College
Saraswati Medical College (Source: Video Grab)

A professor at Saraswati Medical College, Unnao, has been dismissed. Students had accused him of making indecent advances and pressuring them into relationships. They complained to the principal, but no action was taken. Last Thursday, students protested and burnt an effigy of the professor. They also announced a boycott of internal examinations. This boycott forced the medical college administration to act, and they issued an order dismissing the professor.

Nawabganj Saraswati Medical College Case

Saraswati Medical College, located in Nawabganj, Unnao, Uttar Pradesh, frequently remains in the news. In the latest incident, students accused a college professor of indecent behaviour and other serious charges. They complained to the principal, demanding action against the professor, but their pleas went unheeded. Angry students protested and burnt the professor's effigy. During the protest, they announced a boycott of internal examinations.

Professor's Dismissal

Students alleged that the professor made indecent advances towards them and pressured them into relationships. Over a dozen students have accused the professor. They stated that they have recordings and messages as evidence, which have been submitted to the college administration. The accused is the examination controller and a physiology professor. Principal Dr. Aryan Srivastava stated that after a preliminary investigation into the students' complaint, the professor was suspended and subsequently dismissed.

