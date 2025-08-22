Unnao: Saraswati Medical College Professor Dismissed after Students Protest Indecent Advances

A professor at Saraswati Medical College, Unnao, has been dismissed. Students had accused him of making indecent advances and pressuring them into relationships. They complained to the principal, but no action was taken. Last Thursday, students protested and burnt an effigy of the professor. They also announced a boycott of internal examinations. This boycott forced the medical college administration to act, and they issued an order dismissing the professor.
Students alleged that the professor made indecent advances towards them and pressured them into relationships. Over a dozen students have accused the professor. They stated that they have recordings and messages as evidence, which have been submitted to the college administration. The accused is the examination controller and a physiology professor. Principal Dr. Aryan Srivastava stated that after a preliminary investigation into the students' complaint, the professor was suspended and subsequently dismissed.