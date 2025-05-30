Unnao Road Crash Kills Three of Same Family

In the road accident in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh, Sukhdev Prabhakar, his wife Anju Bala, and granddaughter Manya, residents of Manas Nagar, Krishna Nagar, Lucknow, were travelling with Ramchela, a resident of Nevra Ghat, Auras. Sukhdev was returning home after collecting dental medication for his wife, Anju Bala. On the Mohan Bangarmau road in the Hasanaganj police station area, near Akbarpur village, their car was hit head-on by a tanker carrying tar. The collision was so forceful that the car fell into a ditch, resulting in the immediate deaths of Anju and Manya.

The police, upon receiving information, arrived at the scene and admitted the injured to the local Community Health Centre. From there, Sukhdev and Ramshilla were referred to the Lucknow Trauma Centre, where Sukhdev died during treatment. The police have taken possession of the bodies and sent them for post-mortem. The police informed the family members about the incident. The news of the accident caused chaos at home, leaving everyone distraught. The family is in shock after the simultaneous deaths of three family members.