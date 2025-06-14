Uttar Pradesh Extends Summer Vacation by 15 Days

ChatGPT said:
UP Schools Vacation Extended: Classes up to 8 Now to Reopen After 15 June
The Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board has announced an extension of summer holidays for all government and private schools up to Class 8. Schools will no longer reopen on 15 June. The decision comes in light of the intense heatwave sweeping across the state. A fresh reopening date will be announced soon through an official order.
Summer Vacation Extended by 15 Days The Uttar Pradesh government has extended the summer vacation for all government and private schools up to class 8 until 30 June. Schools will now remain closed until 30 June, instead of reopening on 15 June as initially planned. Surendra Kumar Tiwari, Secretary of the Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Council, Prayagraj, has issued orders to all Basic Education Officers in this regard. In his order, he stated that the vacation is being extended in view of the excessive heat and heatwave.
In Unnao, Uttar Pradesh, all council-recognised schools will now open on 30 June. Previously, they were scheduled to reopen on 15 June. According to an order issued by the Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Council, Prayagraj, the summer vacation for schools controlled by the Basic Education Council and recognized schools is extended until 30 June. The letter states that students will not attend school in view of the heatwave and intense heat.
Teaching to Resume from 1 July
According to the order, schools will now operate from 1 July. Schools will function according to the order issued on 16 June 2025 and the prescribed timetable. Teachers, Shiksha Mitras (Education Friends), instructors, and non-teaching staff will be present at the school and will complete administrative and other tasks. For recognised schools, the School Management Committee is authorised to take decisions. Earlier, the summer vacation for all council and recognised schools was from 20 May to 15 June.