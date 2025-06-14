Uttar Pradesh Extends Summer Vacation by 15 Days

ChatGPT said:

UP Schools Vacation Extended: Classes up to 8 Now to Reopen After 15 June

The Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board has announced an extension of summer holidays for all government and private schools up to Class 8. Schools will no longer reopen on 15 June. The decision comes in light of the intense heatwave sweeping across the state. A fresh reopening date will be announced soon through an official order.