Public Holidays: Government Offices, Schools, Colleges, Banks, and Courts to Close on November 5 and November 24

Public holidays Several holidays are being observed in government institutions in the month of November. Many important festivals also fall in this month. Holidays have been declared in all government offices, schools, colleges, banks, and courts. In November, there is Guru Nanak Jayanti, Kartik Purnima, and Guru Tegh Bahadur Shaheedi Diwas. This also includes a holiday that employees could not avail due to it falling on a Sunday.
According to the holiday schedule issued by the Unnao district administration in Uttar Pradesh, all government offices will be closed on November 5 on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti and Kartik Purnima. Vikas Bhawan will also be closed. While November 16 is a holiday for Veerangana Uda Devi Shaheedi Diwas. The holiday on November 16 falls under the category of restricted holidays. Whereas, November 24 will be a holiday for Guru Tegh Bahadur Shaheedi Diwas.
According to the holiday schedule issued by bank unions, all banks will be closed on Wednesday, November 5. Wednesday will also be a holiday for Guru Nanak Jayanti and Kartik Purnima. The district administration is making extensive preparations for this. Arrangements are being made for cleanliness of ghats and security.
Courts will also be closed on November 5. According to the holiday calendar of the administrative office of the district court, all courts including the District Court and the Civil Judge Junior Division Purwa, Safipur, Gram Nyayalaya Hasanganj, Bighapur will remain closed on November 5. This holiday is being given in lieu of the public holiday falling on a Sunday.
According to the holiday schedule of the Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Council, Wednesday will be a holiday for Guru Nanak Jayanti and Kartik Purnima. On this day, all government schools, educational institutions, schools operating under the control of the Basic Education Council, and recognised schools will remain closed. While November 24 is the martyrdom day of Guru Tegh Bahadur. On this day too, all government schools will remain closed. Private schools under the control of the Basic Education Council will also have a holiday.
