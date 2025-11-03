Public Holidays: Government Offices, Schools, Colleges, Banks, and Courts to Close on November 5 and November 24

According to the holiday schedule of the Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Council, Wednesday will be a holiday for Guru Nanak Jayanti and Kartik Purnima. On this day, all government schools, educational institutions, schools operating under the control of the Basic Education Council, and recognised schools will remain closed. While November 24 is the martyrdom day of Guru Tegh Bahadur. On this day too, all government schools will remain closed. Private schools under the control of the Basic Education Council will also have a holiday.