29 December 2025,

Monday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Rashifal 2026

Year Ender 2025

Bangladesh Violence

Weather

Patrika Special

Kulish 100th

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

Politics

International

Education

Opinion

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

icon

Plus

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Unnao

Unnao Rape Case: Kuldeep Sengar to remain in jail as Supreme Court stays bail

In the Unnao rape case, former BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, who has been convicted, has received a major setback from the Supreme Court. The court has stayed his bail. Details are inside.

2 min read
Google source verification

Unnao

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 29, 2025

Unnao Rape Case (Image: Patrika)

The Supreme Court has placed an interim stay on the bail granted to former BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, who was convicted in the Unnao rape case. Hearing a petition filed by the CBI, the Supreme Court stayed the Delhi High Court's decision, which had suspended Sengar's life sentence and granted him bail. This case pertains to the infamous 2017 rape of a minor girl in Unnao. On Monday, a bench headed by the Chief Justice heard the CBI's appeal. The court issued a notice to Sengar, directing him to file a response within a week. The CBI had challenged the High Court's verdict.

What did the CJI say?
During the hearing, the Chief Justice remarked, "Prima facie, we are inclined to stay this order. The general rule is that if a person has been released on bail, the court does not take away their liberty. However, the situation here is different, as Sengar is already in jail in another case." Therefore, the stay on bail will not lead to Sengar's release. He will remain in jail, where he is serving a 10-year sentence in connection with the death of the victim's father.

The victim and her family have welcomed this decision. They stated that their lives would have been in danger if Sengar had been released. The next hearing in the case will take place in a few weeks. This verdict is being considered a significant step in favour of victims within the justice system.

What did lawyer Hemant Kumar Maurya say?

The victim's lawyer, Hemant Kumar Maurya, stated, "I want to thank the Supreme Court today. The victim also wishes to express her gratitude. The Supreme Court has issued a strict order to the lower courts that the accused will not be released from jail under any circumstances, and the order granting relief has been stayed. The opposing party has been given time to file a counter-affidavit, and until then, he will not be released from jail under any circumstances. This is an order from the Supreme Court, and the High Court's order has been stayed."

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

City News

Lucknow News

Prayagraj News

Varanasi News

Agra News

Bareilly News

Published on:

29 Dec 2025 02:32 pm

English News / Uttar Pradesh / Unnao / Unnao Rape Case: Kuldeep Sengar to remain in jail as Supreme Court stays bail

Big News

View All

Unnao

Uttar Pradesh

Trending

Public Holidays: Government Offices, Schools, Colleges, Banks, and Courts to Close on November 5 and November 24

गंगा तट का निरीक्षण करते विधायक श्रीकांत कटियार (फोटो सोर्स- सोशल मीडिया उन्नाव)
Unnao

Unnao: Saraswati Medical College Professor Dismissed after Students Protest Indecent Advances

Saraswati Medical College
Unnao

Uttar Pradesh Extends Summer Vacation by 15 Days

30 जून तक गर्मी छुट्टी (फोटो सोर्स-वीडियो ग्रैब)
Unnao

Unnao Road Crash Kills Three of Same Family

Unnao Road Crash Kills Three
Unnao

Unnao: Family of Four Found Dead, Police Investigate

घटना की जानकारी देते पुलिस अधीक्षक, साथ में खड़े अपर पुलिस अधीक्षक
Unnao
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

PM Modi

Year Ender

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.