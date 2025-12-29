Unnao Rape Case: Kuldeep Sengar to remain in jail as Supreme Court stays bail

What did the CJI say?

During the hearing, the Chief Justice remarked, "Prima facie, we are inclined to stay this order. The general rule is that if a person has been released on bail, the court does not take away their liberty. However, the situation here is different, as Sengar is already in jail in another case." Therefore, the stay on bail will not lead to Sengar's release. He will remain in jail, where he is serving a 10-year sentence in connection with the death of the victim's father.