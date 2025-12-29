Unnao Rape Case: Kuldeep Sengar to remain in jail as Supreme Court stays bail

Unnao Rape Case (Image: Patrika)
The Supreme Court has placed an interim stay on the bail granted to former BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, who was convicted in the Unnao rape case. Hearing a petition filed by the CBI, the Supreme Court stayed the Delhi High Court's decision, which had suspended Sengar's life sentence and granted him bail. This case pertains to the infamous 2017 rape of a minor girl in Unnao. On Monday, a bench headed by the Chief Justice heard the CBI's appeal. The court issued a notice to Sengar, directing him to file a response within a week. The CBI had challenged the High Court's verdict.
What did the CJI say?
During the hearing, the Chief Justice remarked, "Prima facie, we are inclined to stay this order. The general rule is that if a person has been released on bail, the court does not take away their liberty. However, the situation here is different, as Sengar is already in jail in another case." Therefore, the stay on bail will not lead to Sengar's release. He will remain in jail, where he is serving a 10-year sentence in connection with the death of the victim's father.
The victim and her family have welcomed this decision. They stated that their lives would have been in danger if Sengar had been released. The next hearing in the case will take place in a few weeks. This verdict is being considered a significant step in favour of victims within the justice system.
The victim's lawyer, Hemant Kumar Maurya, stated, "I want to thank the Supreme Court today. The victim also wishes to express her gratitude. The Supreme Court has issued a strict order to the lower courts that the accused will not be released from jail under any circumstances, and the order granting relief has been stayed. The opposing party has been given time to file a counter-affidavit, and until then, he will not be released from jail under any circumstances. This is an order from the Supreme Court, and the High Court's order has been stayed."
