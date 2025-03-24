'Arrange the shroud, Manish will be shot': Youth murdered before birthday cake cutting

Shot with a Pistol Harsh, seated on the back of the motorbike, fired a shot from a pistol. Manish fell to the ground bleeding profusely. The accused fled the scene. Relatives rushed Manish to the medical college, where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

SP Dehat Rakesh Kumar Mishra and CO Sadar Dehat Shiv Pratap Singh arrived at the scene with a police force. The SP Dehat stated that a dispute had occurred between the two parties two months prior. The murder was committed due to this ongoing feud. The police are conducting raids to apprehend the accused. A report will be filed and action taken based on the family’s complaint.

Case Registered Against Four, Including Manish On January 27, Chandra Pal, Harsh’s father, filed a case at the Medical police station. He alleged that Harsh, his cousin Shivam, and Deepanshu were coming to the village. Near Makbara Diggi, Manish, along with Ayush, Vishal , Deepak , and others, attacked them. Harsh, Shivam, and Deepanshu were injured in the attack.