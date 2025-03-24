script'Arrange the shroud, Manish will be shot': Youth murdered before birthday cake cutting | Latest News | Patrika News
In Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, a young man was shot dead shortly before he was to cut his birthday cake.

MeerutMar 24, 2025 / 11:43 am

Patrika Desk

Meerut Murder Case: Manish Prajapati, a resident of Gokalpur, Meerut, was celebrating his birthday on Sunday. A party was organised at his home, and preparations for cutting a cake were underway. At that moment, Deepu, a villager, arrived at the house with an unidentified accomplice. He called Manish outside. Deepu started talking to Manish about a dispute that had occurred two months earlier. However, Manish asked to talk after his birthday celebrations. Just then, Shivam and Harsh arrived on a motorbike.

Shot with a Pistol

Harsh, seated on the back of the motorbike, fired a shot from a pistol. Manish fell to the ground bleeding profusely. The accused fled the scene. Relatives rushed Manish to the medical college, where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.
SP Dehat Rakesh Kumar Mishra and CO Sadar Dehat Shiv Pratap Singh arrived at the scene with a police force. The SP Dehat stated that a dispute had occurred between the two parties two months prior. The murder was committed due to this ongoing feud. The police are conducting raids to apprehend the accused. A report will be filed and action taken based on the family’s complaint.

Case Registered Against Four, Including Manish

On January 27, Chandra Pal, Harsh’s father, filed a case at the Medical police station. He alleged that Harsh, his cousin Shivam, and Deepanshu were coming to the village. Near Makbara Diggi, Manish, along with Ayush, Vishal , Deepak , and others, attacked them. Harsh, Shivam, and Deepanshu were injured in the attack.

Accused Had Been Threatening for Days

Manish’s elder brother Gagan stated that the accused had been threatening Manish for several days. The accused had also threatened Manish in the presence of the police. At the police station, the accused told Manish’s father to prepare for his son’s funeral, threatening to shoot him. It is alleged that a complaint was filed with the police, but instead of taking action against the accused, the police officers told them that they had gotten involved in the wrong place.

News / UP News / 'Arrange the shroud, Manish will be shot': Youth murdered before birthday cake cutting

