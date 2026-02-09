9 February 2026,

Monday

Meerut

Meerut: Shocking death as 22-year-old collapses after blood pressure surge during online game

A shocking incident has come to light from Meerut, where a 22-year-old youth, Mohammad Kaif, died while playing an online game.

2 min read

Meerut

image

Patrika Desk

Feb 09, 2026

ऑनलाइन गेम खेलते समय 22 साल के युवक की मौत

22-year-old dies while playing online game Source: X

Meerut Crime News: Very tragic and shocking news has come from Meerut, Uttar Pradesh. Here, a 22-year-old youth, Mohammad Kaif, has died. This death occurred while he was playing an online game. It is being reported that Kaif was engrossed in the game with headphones on in both ears. Suddenly, his blood pressure increased drastically, reaching over 300. This led to a brain haemorrhage, meaning a blood vessel in his brain burst. He collapsed on the ground at that very moment.

Kaif's Family After His Death

This incident took place in the Dehli Gate police station area of Meerut. Kaif's family is in deep shock. Kaif's father, Farooq, works in property. He stated that Kaif had been suffering from high blood pressure for about 10 years. He was undergoing treatment, but this time the condition became very serious. According to the family, Kaif spent most of his time playing online games. He would remain engrossed in gaming for hours with headphones on. He also had a hobby of making reels on social media. He used to help his father a little with his work, but most of his time was spent on his mobile and gaming.

Sudden Deterioration of Health

When Kaif's health suddenly deteriorated, he was quickly taken to a nearby private hospital. The doctors there, upon assessing his condition, referred him to Delhi. He was treated in Delhi for two days, but Kaif succumbed to his condition on Sunday. Doctors say that the brain haemorrhage and burst blood vessel in the brain were caused by extremely high blood pressure. The police have sent the body for the post-mortem. The investigation into the matter is ongoing. This news has sent a wave of shock throughout the area. People are astonished that such a thing could happen at such a young age. Kaif's family is devastated. They say their son was very good, but the gaming addiction took his life.

Gaming Addiction on the Rise Among Youth

It is worth noting that the addiction to online gaming is rapidly increasing among youth these days. Playing games for extended periods significantly increases stress. It puts pressure on the body. Blood pressure can rise. Sleep is not adequately obtained. Heart rate can increase. Doctors and experts say that excessive excitement, prolonged screen time, and stress cause significant harm to health. Several such cases have come to light where young people have lost their lives while gaming. Youth should take special care of their health. They should not play games for too long. They should take breaks in between. If there is a pre-existing condition like high blood pressure, more caution should be exercised.

Meerut: Shocking death as 22-year-old collapses after blood pressure surge during online game

