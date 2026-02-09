Meerut: Shocking death as 22-year-old collapses after blood pressure surge during online game

When Kaif's health suddenly deteriorated, he was quickly taken to a nearby private hospital. The doctors there, upon assessing his condition, referred him to Delhi. He was treated in Delhi for two days, but Kaif succumbed to his condition on Sunday. Doctors say that the brain haemorrhage and burst blood vessel in the brain were caused by extremely high blood pressure. The police have sent the body for the post-mortem. The investigation into the matter is ongoing. This news has sent a wave of shock throughout the area. People are astonished that such a thing could happen at such a young age. Kaif's family is devastated. They say their son was very good, but the gaming addiction took his life.