Police Encounter in Bihta: Police Shoot Notorious Criminals Videshi Rai and Pappu Rai After Chase, Both Injured

Representative image. Photo: (AI Generated)
In an encounter between police and notorious criminals in Bihta, near Patna, two gangsters were injured. Both have been referred to AIIMS Patna for treatment. According to police sources, during the late-night encounter on Tuesday, police chased and shot two sharpshooters, Videshi Rai and Pappu Rai. Both sustained bullet injuries to their legs.
It is reported that the two were preparing to carry out a major crime, but police received information about their plans beforehand. Several serious cases, including murder, are registered against Videshi Rai and Pappu Rai. Police also recovered several weapons from the spot.
According to police sources, the STF received information that two criminals in the Bihta area were planning a major incident. Based on the intelligence, police tracked their location. The criminals were located near the embankment in Anandpur village of Bihta, following which police cordoned off the area and attempted to arrest them.
Sources said that, upon realising they were surrounded, both criminals opened fire at the police while trying to escape. In retaliatory firing, police shot both men in the legs. The injured criminals were first taken to the Bihta Community Health Centre and later referred to AIIMS Patna for better treatment after primary medical care.
On 6 February, the STF and local police killed notorious criminal Prince alias Abhijeet during a joint operation in Vaishali (Hajipur). He was absconding in more than 30 cases related to gold robbery, murder and dacoity, and carried a reward of ₹2 lakh.
Later, on 17 March, Kundan Thakur and Priyansh Dubey were killed in a police encounter in Chakia, Motihari. It is reported that a day before the incident, Kundan Thakur had threatened the deputy station house officer of Chakia over the phone. During the encounter, STF jawan Shriram Yadav was seriously injured and later died during treatment. He was declared a martyr.
On 29 April, Patna Police killed notorious Bhagalpur criminal Ramdhani Yadav in an encounter. He was the main accused in the Sultanpur Municipal Council shooting incident. Along with his associates, he had allegedly entered the office and opened fire in broad daylight, killing the executive officer and seriously injuring the chairperson.
The following day, in Siwan, police arrested Chhotu Kumar Yadav, accused of murdering the nephew of former MLC Manoj Kumar Singh, during an encounter in which he sustained bullet injuries to both legs.
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