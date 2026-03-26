CG Weather News: Temperature to rise in 48 hours, alert for thunderstorms and strong winds in many areas

CG Weather News: The weather in Chhattisgarh is gradually changing. Currently, the temperature in the state remains normal, but the Meteorological Department has indicated that the maximum temperature could increase by approximately 2 degrees Celsius within the next 48 hours. Along with this, light rain, thunderstorms, strong winds, and lightning may be observed in some areas.
A clear difference is visible between the day and night temperatures in different parts of the state. Rajnandgaon recorded the highest maximum temperature at 39.0 degrees Celsius, while Ambikapur recorded the minimum temperature at 16.7 degrees Celsius. The weather currently appears stable, but light, localized activities are ongoing, signalling upcoming changes.
According to the Meteorological Department, a trough is active from Gangetic West Bengal to Southern Chhattisgarh, extending up to about 1.5 kilometres above sea level. This system is the main reason for the change in the state's weather. Due to its influence, light rain may occur in some places in the next 24 hours.
CG Weather News: Along with this, there is also a possibility of thunderstorms and lightning. The wind speed may reach 30 to 40 kilometres per hour, causing a sudden change in the weather. The Meteorological Department also states that these activities may intensify in the next two days. Meanwhile, in Raipur, the weather is expected to be generally clear on March 26.
There will be light sunshine during the day, while partial cloud cover may appear in the afternoon or evening. The maximum temperature in the capital is expected to be around 38 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature around 24 degrees Celsius. Overall, the weather in the state is currently calm, but clear indications of a change in weather are visible with light rain and strong winds in the coming days.
The weather in Chhattisgarh and central India changes rapidly at the end of March. Moisture from the Bay of Bengal brings rain and clouds. Cyclonic circulations cause sudden thunderstorms and strong winds. At the beginning of the summer season, there is a significant difference between day and night temperatures. This change indicates the beginning of the summer season, during which the temperature gradually increases, and light rains provide respite intermittently.
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