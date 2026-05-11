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Patna

Patna Smart Corridor Opens Today; 30-Minute Journey Now Just 3 Minutes, Easier Access to North Bihar

Patna’s Mandiri Nala Smart Road opens today, linking Bailey Road to Marine Drive in 3 minutes. A major boost for North Bihar travel and local traffic.

2 min read

Patna

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Patrika Desk

May 11, 2026

patna smart corridor navin sinha path on mandiri nala

The road built over the Mandiri drain in Patna

Patna Smart Corridor: Monday is set to be a significant day for hundreds of thousands of residents in central Patna who have long struggled with traffic congestion. One of the most ambitious projects of the Patna Smart City Mission, the Mandiri Nala Smart Road, will have its grand inauguration today. Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary will inaugurate this newly constructed route, with BJP National President and former Bankipur MLA Nitin Nabin also in attendance. The road will be officially known as ‘Nabin Kishore Sinha Path’.

A Special Moment for Nitin Nabin

The inauguration of this project coincides with the 77th birth anniversary of the late Nabin Kishore Sinha, a former BJP MLA. This is an emotional moment for Nitin Nabin, as his father had first dreamt of covering this drain to build a road in 2004. Nitin Nabin himself laid the foundation stone for the project in December 2021, and today, that dream has become a reality for the public.

Direct Travel from Bailey Road to Marine Drive

Built over the Mandiri drain, this 1289-metre-long, two-lane smart road connects Nehru Path (Bailey Road)—often called Patna's lifeline—directly to JP Ganga Path (Marine Drive) and Ashok Rajpath. Running from Income Tax Golambar via Bansghat to JP Ganga Path, the road ensures that travellers heading towards North Bihar will no longer need to get stuck in traffic at Gandhi Maidan or Fraser Road.

The opening of this route is expected to reduce traffic pressure on Bailey Road, Buddha Marg, and Fraser Road by up to 30%. Furthermore, a journey from Bailey Road to Ganga Path that previously took nearly 30 minutes will now be completed in just three to four minutes.

Modern Drainage and Lighting

This project is not merely a road but a smart urban corridor. An RCC box drain has been constructed beneath the road, featuring a roof that can be easily opened for maintenance. This will provide relief from the long-standing issue of waterlogging in central Patna (Wards 21, 24, 25, 26, and 27) during the monsoon. The road is also equipped with CCTV cameras and modern street lighting.

Completion Delayed by Two Years

While the achievement is significant, the path to its completion was not without obstacles. The project, which commenced in 2021, was finished approximately two years behind its original deadline. Initially estimated to cost around ₹87 crore, the final expenditure rose to ₹115.08 crore due to delays and technical complexities. The primary reasons for the delay included the changing of three different construction companies and the intricate nature of the drainage work.

New Route Opens Today

Following the inauguration ceremony scheduled for 10:00 am today, the road will be opened to the general public. According to Patna Smart City Limited, this corridor will prove to be a milestone in the city's beautification and infrastructure development.

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Published on:

11 May 2026 09:56 am

News / Bihar / Patna / Patna Smart Corridor Opens Today; 30-Minute Journey Now Just 3 Minutes, Easier Access to North Bihar

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