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Patna to Delhi in just 4 hours! Survey team formed for bullet train in Bihar

Two additional high-speed tracks will be laid for the bullet train in Bihar, which will be completely separate and special. According to railway sources, a road will also be constructed around the tracks.

2 min read

Patna

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Patrika Desk

Apr 11, 2026

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Bullet Train- AI Image

A survey team has been formed by the Railways for the 'Project Bullet Train' in Bihar. According to sources in the Railway High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited, the survey work will begin in July-August and is targeted to be completed within the current financial year.

Under this project, a 744-kilometre-long high-speed rail corridor will be built from Varanasi to Siliguri via Patna in North and East India. The bullet train will pass through several districts of Bihar.

Once the project is operational, travel between Patna and Delhi, and Patna and Siliguri will become much easier and faster. This bullet train will pass through Buxar, Ara, Patna, Mokama, Hathidah, Begusarai, Maheshkhunt, Katihar, and Kishanganj.

Patna-Delhi in Just 4 Hours

Once the bullet train is operational, the 1,669-kilometre distance between Delhi and Howrah will be covered in just six and a half hours. Meanwhile, the approximately 1,000-kilometre journey from Patna to Delhi will be completed in only 4 hours. The maximum speed of the bullet train in Bihar is estimated to be 350 kilometres per hour. This project is being developed at an estimated cost of approximately ₹5 lakh crore.

According to sources in the Railway High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited, the bullet train will pass through 58 villages in the Patna district. As per the instructions of the Circle Officer (CO), revenue employees have already submitted a report on all 58 villages connected to the proposed route.

Separate Track for Bullet Train

Two additional high-speed tracks will be laid for the bullet train, which will be entirely separate and special. According to railway sources, roads will also be constructed alongside the tracks so that residents in the areas through which the bullet train passes do not face any inconvenience in their commute. The railway is also informing the landowners with whom it is negotiating for land acquisition about this arrangement.

Bullet Train Station to be Built in Bihta

There is a possibility of a station being built for the bullet train in Bihta, adjacent to Patna. Earlier, the Railway High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited had requested 21 acres of land from the Patna district administration for the construction of a station near Patna AIIMS. However, preparations are now underway to build the station near Bihta, for which approximately 21 acres of land has been stated as required here as well.

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Published on:

11 Apr 2026 11:48 am

News / Bihar / Patna / Patna to Delhi in just 4 hours! Survey team formed for bullet train in Bihar

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