BSEB Inter Result 2026: Nishu Kumari Tops Arts Stream with 95.8% Marks

Bihar Board 12th Result (AI Image)
BSEB Inter Result 2026: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has announced the results for the Intermediate Annual Examination 2026 today. For the 8th consecutive time, the Bihar Board has proven its efficiency by releasing the results first in the country.
Students can check their results by visiting the official website biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in
To check the result, you will need to log in using your roll number and roll code. This year, Nishu Kumari from Gaya district secured the first position in the Arts stream across the state, bringing pride to the region. She obtained 489 marks, which is 95.8 percent. This year, a total of 85.16% of examinees have passed. Out of the total 26 toppers this year, 19 are female students.
A total of 13,17,846 students had registered for the Bihar Board's Intermediate examination this year. According to the board's data, there has been an increase in the number of examinees this year. Among the total registered students, 6,75,844 were female students and 6,42,002 were male students.
The Bihar Board 12th examination was conducted between February 1 and February 15, 2026, this year. A total of 1,762 examination centres were set up across the state. To maintain the integrity of the examination, all centres were under strict surveillance through CCTV cameras and voice recorders. The board completed the examination on time and also finished the evaluation work in record time.
Last year, i.e., in 2025, the overall pass percentage was 86.56%. Looking at the board's data for the last 6 years, a continuous performance improvement has been observed. In 2024, 87.21% of students passed, followed by 83.70% in 2023, 80.15% in 2022, 78.04% in 2021, and 80.44% in 2020.
In the year 2025 as well, girls proved their mettle. Priya Jaiswal (96.8%) topped in Science and Raushani Kumari (95.1%) topped in Commerce. In Arts, Ankita Kumari and Shakib Shah jointly topped with 94.6% marks.
After the results are released, students can download their results by entering their roll number and roll code on the following official websites:
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