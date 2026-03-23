BSEB Inter Result 2026: Nishu Kumari Tops Arts Stream with 95.8% Marks

To check the result, you will need to log in using your roll number and roll code. This year, Nishu Kumari from Gaya district secured the first position in the Arts stream across the state, bringing pride to the region. She obtained 489 marks, which is 95.8 percent. This year, a total of 85.16% of examinees have passed. Out of the total 26 toppers this year, 19 are female students.