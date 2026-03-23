BSEB Inter Result 2026: Bihar Board Declares Class 12 Results, 85.19% Students Pass

BSEB Inter Result 2026: The wait for over 13 lakh examinees of the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has finally ended. Today at 1:30 PM, Education Minister Sunil Kumar announced the results of the Intermediate Annual Examination 2026. The Chairman of the Board, Anand Kishore, was also present during the occasion. This year, 85.19% of students have achieved success.
Students can check their results by visiting the official website: biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in
A total of 26 students from all three streams have topped the examination.
The Board had made stringent security arrangements for the intermediate examination, which was held between February 1 and February 15 this year. A total of 13,17,846 students appeared for the examination conducted across 1,762 centres. Among the total registered students, there were 6,75,844 female students and 6,42,002 male students. To prevent cheating, each centre was monitored using cameras and voice recorders.
Creating history once again, the Bihar Board has become the first board in the country to release its intermediate examination results. This is the eighth consecutive time that the BSEB has maintained its record by announcing the results ahead of the scheduled time. The Board's efficiency and transparency are being lauded across the country.
Before releasing the results, the Board conducted physical and handwriting verification of all potential toppers. A team of experts posed in-depth questions to the students about their respective subjects to ensure that only genuine and meritorious candidates were included in the merit list. After the successful completion of this rigorous process, the results were officially approved today.
Students from the Science stream can check their results on the official websites provided below.
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