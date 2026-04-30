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Passenger-laden bus overturns on highway, 9 dead and 22 injured in Bolivia

Bolivia Bus Accident: A case of a horrific bus accident has come to light in Bolivia. In this accident, 9 people lost their lives.

less than 1 minute read

Bharat

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Patrika Desk

Apr 30, 2026

Bus accident in Bolivia

The rising cases of road accidents are concerning. Despite many efforts, these cases are not decreasing. Every day, road accident cases are seen somewhere or other, which is a serious matter. Due to these road accidents, many people lose their lives every year and even more are injured. A similar road accident has now come to light in Bolivia. On Wednesday, a horrific bus accident caused a stir in Bolivia.

Passenger-laden bus overturns on highway

On Wednesday, this accident occurred on the Pisiga-Oruro international highway near the town of Villa Chalacollo in Bolivia, and the passenger-laden bus overturned. This route connects Bolivia and Chile.

9 people dead

9 people died in this bus accident. Some people died on the spot, while some breathed their last while being taken to the hospital.

22 people injured

22 people were injured in this bus accident. The injured have been admitted to the nearest hospital, where their treatment is ongoing. The condition of some of these is stated to be serious.

Investigation of the case started

The police have started an investigation into the matter. It is being said that this bus accident potentially occurred due to overspeeding or the driver being tired. However, the actual cause of the accident has not been confirmed yet. The police stated that the medical examination of the 24-year-old bus driver revealed that he had not consumed alcohol at the time of the accident.

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Published on:

30 Apr 2026 09:57 am

News / World / Passenger-laden bus overturns on highway, 9 dead and 22 injured in Bolivia

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