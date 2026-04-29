Three Hezbollah Terrorists Killed in Israeli Strikes as Ceasefire Crumbles

Hezbollah is reportedly incensed by Israel's continuous ceasefire violations and has stated that a unilateral ceasefire will not be tolerated. Furthermore, Hezbollah has resolved to continue its campaign against Israel. Consequently, Hezbollah has increased its activity in South Lebanon. Its fighters are not only targeting Israeli soldiers in South Lebanon but are also striking Northern Israel and conducting drone attacks. A few days ago, Hezbollah released a video addressed to the residents of Northern Israel, warning that those living in the area are not safe.