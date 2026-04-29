Three Hezbollah Terrorists Killed in Israeli Strikes as Ceasefire Crumbles

A nominal ceasefire is in place between Israel and Lebanon, yet Israeli military strikes persist. The Israeli army continues to conduct periodic attacks in South Lebanon, involving shelling, heavy gunfire, and missile strikes from fighter jets. By violating the ceasefire, Israel is also defying the orders of United States President Donald Trump.
The Israeli military reported that its strikes on Tuesday killed three Hezbollah terrorists. During these operations, the Israeli army bombed Hezbollah’s infrastructure throughout the region. Attacks are being carried out by the Israeli military in several locations beyond the area it intends to control, specifically north of the 'Yellow Line' in South Lebanon.
The Israeli military further disclosed that one soldier was injured during an attack. However, the injuries sustained were not severe, and the soldier was quickly evacuated from the site.
Hezbollah is reportedly incensed by Israel's continuous ceasefire violations and has stated that a unilateral ceasefire will not be tolerated. Furthermore, Hezbollah has resolved to continue its campaign against Israel. Consequently, Hezbollah has increased its activity in South Lebanon. Its fighters are not only targeting Israeli soldiers in South Lebanon but are also striking Northern Israel and conducting drone attacks. A few days ago, Hezbollah released a video addressed to the residents of Northern Israel, warning that those living in the area are not safe.
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