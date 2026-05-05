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21 Killed and 61 Injured in Massive Fireworks Factory Explosion in China

21 killed and 61 injured in a massive explosion at Huasheng Fireworks factory in Liuyang, China. President Xi Jinping orders probe as rescue operations continue.

less than 1 minute read

Bharat

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Patrika Desk

May 05, 2026

Fireworks factory explosion in china

A devastating explosion occurred on Monday at the Huasheng Fireworks Company factory in Liuyang, Hunan Province, China. The blast was so severe that it ignited a massive fire across the entire facility and sent plumes of smoke into the sky. The impact shattered windows and damaged doors of nearby houses, leading to the immediate evacuation of residents within a three-kilometre radius to safer locations.

21 Fatalities

The catastrophic explosion resulted in the deaths of 21 people. All the deceased were labourers working at the factory.

61 People Injured

A total of 61 individuals were injured in the accident and have been admitted to nearby hospitals for treatment. While some are reported to be in critical condition, others are said to be out of danger.

500 Rescue Workers Deployed

Following the incident, approximately 500 rescue workers, heavy machinery, and robots were deployed to bring the situation under control and search for missing persons beneath the debris. The local emergency management department initiated relief operations immediately.

Chinese President Expresses Condolences

Chinese President Xi Jinping has expressed his condolences regarding the incident and ordered a full investigation. He has issued instructions to prioritise rescue efforts, the treatment of the injured, and the provision of assistance to affected families.

Company Officials Detained

An investigation into the matter has commenced. Authorities have detained responsible officials from the fireworks company for questioning.

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Published on:

05 May 2026 10:33 am

News / World / 21 Killed and 61 Injured in Massive Fireworks Factory Explosion in China

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