Iran Launches Fresh Attack on UAE with Missiles and Drones

Tensions between the United States and Iran are escalating once again. Iran targeted a US destroyer in the Strait of Hormuz with a missile strike, prompting the US to retaliate by attacking Iran’s Qeshm Port and the city of Bandar Abbas. Following this ceasefire violation, President Donald Trump stated that negotiations and the ceasefire between the two nations remain ongoing. However, just hours after these exchanges, Iran launched another attack on the UAE, deploying multiple missiles and drones simultaneously.