Iran Launches Fresh Attack on UAE with Missiles and Drones

Tensions between the United States and Iran are escalating once again. Iran targeted a US destroyer in the Strait of Hormuz with a missile strike, prompting the US to retaliate by attacking Iran’s Qeshm Port and the city of Bandar Abbas. Following this ceasefire violation, President Donald Trump stated that negotiations and the ceasefire between the two nations remain ongoing. However, just hours after these exchanges, Iran launched another attack on the UAE, deploying multiple missiles and drones simultaneously.
UAE air defence systems were activated following the Iranian assault. These systems have been intercepting several missiles and drones across various parts of the country. Reports indicate that drone debris has fallen in some areas, and explosions have been heard, causing widespread alarm. While damage has been reported due to these incidents, the full extent is yet to be confirmed.
UAE officials have urged citizens to remain calm amidst the Iranian strikes. Authorities advised the public to follow government instructions without panicking and to seek shelter in safe locations.
Iran also attacked the UAE a few days ago. According to the UAE Ministry of Defence, that assault involved 12 ballistic missiles, three cruise missiles, and four drones. Although air defences intercepted most of the threats, one drone struck the Fujairah oil industry zone, sparking a fire. Three Indians were injured in that attack and were admitted to a nearby hospital; their conditions are currently reported as stable.
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