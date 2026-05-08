8 May 2026,

Friday

Patrika Logo
Switch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

US Israel-Iran War

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

International

Education

Tech

Automobile

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

News Bulletin

US Court Delivers Another Blow to Donald Trump: 10% Tariff Ruled Illegal

The court explicitly stated that the law invoked to implement this decision was not applied correctly.

2 min read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

May 08, 2026

Donald Trump

The United States Court of International Trade has dealt another setback to President Donald Trump's administration by striking down a 10% global import tariff, labelling it illegal. The court explicitly stated that the law invoked to implement this decision was not applied correctly. This is not the first instance where the court has ruled against the President's initiatives.

Background of the Case

On 24 February, the Trump administration imposed an additional 10% import duty on various goods entering the US from across the globe. The government claimed this move would help control the country's rising trade deficit.

However, 24 US states and several small businesses challenged the decision in court. The petitioners alleged that the administration was misusing old trade laws to bypass previous Supreme Court objections regarding earlier tariffs.

The Court's Ruling

The court delivered a 2-1 majority verdict, clarifying the following points regarding the legal framework:

  • Section 122 of the Trade Act of 1974: The court noted that this provision can only be utilised under extraordinary circumstances.
  • Specific Criteria: It applies only if the US faces a severe balance-of-payments crisis or if it is essential to prevent a sharp decline in the value of the dollar.
  • Lack of Justification: The court found that current conditions did not warrant the use of this law, concluding that the tariffs lacked a solid legal basis.

Directives to the Government

The court has ordered the government to comply with the ruling within five days. Furthermore, authorities must initiate the process of refunding the additional taxes collected from importers.

During the proceedings, the government argued that the US trade deficit had reached $1.2 trillion and that the current account deficit was nearly 4% of GDP. However, several economists testified that the US is not currently undergoing an economic emergency or a payments crisis. It is expected that the US Department of Justice may challenge this ruling in a higher court.

In a minor reprieve for the administration, tariffs already in place on steel, aluminium, and the automobile sector will remain active, as they fall outside the scope of this specific legal challenge.

Share the news:

Related Topics

Donald Trump

world news

Published on:

08 May 2026 09:25 am

News / News Bulletin / US Court Delivers Another Blow to Donald Trump: 10% Tariff Ruled Illegal

Big News

View All

News Bulletin

Trending

Iran Launches Fresh Attack on UAE with Missiles and Drones

Iran launches missiles and drones
World

BJP Hits Bhagwant Mann with Defamation Notice Over Punjab Blast Remarks

Defamation Notice Issued to Bhagwant Mann
National News

Chhattisgarh: Recruitment of 175 Doctors Begins for 5 New Medical Colleges; Salaries up to Rs 2.25 Lakh

Medical job alert
Raipur

‘David Warner’s Massive Blunder’: Caught Drink-Driving, Even His Lawyer Admits Fault

David Warner Angry, David Warner in PSL,David Warner PSL News , David Warner Angry on Babar Azam , PSL 2026 Controversy , Pakistan Petrol Shortage League , PSL vs IPL 2026 , Karachi Kings Captain David Warner , Pakistan Cricket Board Oil Crisis
Cricket News

Thunderstorms Strike 11 Madhya Pradesh Districts as Weather Department Warns of Intense Heat

MP Weather Update
Bhopal
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Rashifal

T20 World Cup 2026

PM Narendra Modi

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2026 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.