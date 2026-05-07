‘David Warner’s Massive Blunder’: Caught Drink-Driving, Even His Lawyer Admits Fault

This controversy has once again cast a shadow over Warner’s career. Questions are now being raised regarding his captaincy of the Sydney Thunder in the Big Bash League (BBL). Lee Germon, CEO of Cricket New South Wales, stated that the charges are very serious and will not be taken lightly. Although Warner travelled to Pakistan to play in the PSL amidst the controversy—where he performed brilliantly with an average of 51.2—his actions off the field have significantly tarnished his image.