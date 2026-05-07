‘David Warner’s Massive Blunder’: Caught Drink-Driving, Even His Lawyer Admits Fault

Australian legend David Warner (Photo - IANS)
David Warner Drink-Driving Case: Australian cricket legend David Warner is facing a turbulent period off the pitch. On 5 April, he was apprehended by police in Sydney on charges of drink-driving. According to reports, when police conducted a breathalyser test, Warner’s blood alcohol level was found to be double the legal limit. A month after the incident, his lawyer's statement in court has left everyone stunned.
Breaking his silence on the matter, Warner’s lawyer, Bobby Hill, admitted that Warner made a colossal mistake by deciding to get behind the wheel after consuming alcohol. The solicitor described it as a reckless and foolish decision.
It was revealed that Warner was at a friend’s house, where he had consumed three glasses of wine. Instead of booking a taxi to head home, he took the risk of driving himself, which proved costly. Remarkably, police pulled him over just 11 minutes after he had finished his last drink.
This controversy has once again cast a shadow over Warner’s career. Questions are now being raised regarding his captaincy of the Sydney Thunder in the Big Bash League (BBL). Lee Germon, CEO of Cricket New South Wales, stated that the charges are very serious and will not be taken lightly. Although Warner travelled to Pakistan to play in the PSL amidst the controversy—where he performed brilliantly with an average of 51.2—his actions off the field have significantly tarnished his image.
David Warner is no stranger to scandal. Having retired from Test cricket in 2024, Warner’s name was famously embroiled in the 2018 ball-tampering scandal, which resulted in a one-year ban. While his career is filled with greatness—including 112 Tests and 8,786 runs—incidents like these continue to disappoint his fans.
According to his lawyer, Warner is feeling deeply remorseful for his mistake and is prepared to face whatever punishment is mandated under New South Wales (NSW) law.
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