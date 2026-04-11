‘Suryavanshi targets these bowlers deliberately,’ says veteran after watching his explosive innings against RCB

In this match, Vaibhav Suryavanshi's explosive innings were once again witnessed, where he scored 78 runs off just 26 balls. His strike rate during this period was 300, which included 8 fours and 7 sixes. In IPL 2026 so far, after Suryavanshi, the next best strike rate for a team batter is that of Tim David. He has not scored 100 runs in three matches, but his strike rate is 225. Suryavanshi has scored 200 runs in four matches, with an average of 50 and a strike rate of 266.67. He is also the batsman with the most sixes in IPL 2026, having hit 18 sixes so far.