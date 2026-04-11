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‘Suryavanshi targets these bowlers deliberately,’ says veteran after watching his explosive innings against RCB

IPL 2026, RR vs RCB Highlights: Vaibhav Suryavanshi's explosive 78 off 26 balls powered Rajasthan Royals to a 6-wicket victory over Royal Challengers Bengaluru. He batted at a strike rate of 300, smashing 8 fours and 7 sixes during his innings.

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Bharat

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Patrika Desk

Apr 11, 2026

Vaibhav Suryavanshi (फोटो- IANS)

Vaibhav Suryavanshi (Photo: IANS)

Vaibhav Suryavanshi Sixes in IPL 2026: The 16th match of IPL 2026 was played on Friday between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati. In this match, Rajasthan Royals defeated Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 6 wickets. With this victory, Rajasthan Royals have further strengthened their top position in the IPL 2026 Points Table. Meanwhile, Royal Challengers Bengaluru remain in third place despite the loss.

Suryavanshi Once Again Creates Havoc

In this match, Vaibhav Suryavanshi's explosive innings were once again witnessed, where he scored 78 runs off just 26 balls. His strike rate during this period was 300, which included 8 fours and 7 sixes. In IPL 2026 so far, after Suryavanshi, the next best strike rate for a team batter is that of Tim David. He has not scored 100 runs in three matches, but his strike rate is 225. Suryavanshi has scored 200 runs in four matches, with an average of 50 and a strike rate of 266.67. He is also the batsman with the most sixes in IPL 2026, having hit 18 sixes so far.

All Bowlers Were Thoroughly Smashed

He spared no bowler from Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Before being caught by Virat Kohli off Krunal Pandya's bowling, Suryavanshi had hit two sixes off Tim David. He had also hit a towering six off Krunal Pandya. Additionally, he hit sixes off deliveries from Abhinav Singh and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Pathan Makes a Big Statement

Earlier, Vaibhav Suryavanshi had also hit big sixes against big bowlers like Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah of the Mumbai Indians. After watching Suryavanshi's batting in IPL 2026, Irfan Pathan has made a big statement. He said that this batsman deliberately targets big bowlers to demoralise the opposing team.

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Published on:

11 Apr 2026 09:13 am

News / Sports / Cricket News / ‘Suryavanshi targets these bowlers deliberately,’ says veteran after watching his explosive innings against RCB

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