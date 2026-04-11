Vaibhav Suryavanshi Regrets Not Capitalising on Explosive IPL Innings Against RCB

Vaibhav Suryavanshi (Photo: IANS)
Vaibhav Suryavanshi Regret After RR vs RCB: Vaibhav Suryavanshi's bat once again shone in the 16th match of IPL 2026, as he tore apart the Royal Challengers Bengaluru bowlers. Suryavanshi faced only 26 balls in this match and smashed 78 runs at a strike rate of 300, which included 8 fours and 7 sixes.
Despite this, Vaibhav Suryavanshi has one regret. After the match, he stated that he always regrets getting out after playing a loose shot when his team is chasing a target. He said that if he had stayed on the pitch a little longer, he could have scored 10-20 more runs, but in such a situation, the team suffers, which makes him sad.
In the match played between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Rajasthan Royals achieved a spectacular victory by 6 wickets. This is Rajasthan's fourth consecutive win. With this victory, the team has further strengthened its position in the points table. On the other hand, despite the loss, RCB remains in third place.
In this match, Rajasthan Royals captain Riyan Parag won the toss and decided to bowl first. The team's bowlers proved their captain's decision right by sending three batsmen, including Virat Kohli, to the pavilion within 5 overs. After this, Rajat Patidar held one end and finally, due to the fiery innings of Romario Shepherd and Venkatesh Iyer, Bengaluru scored 201 runs for the loss of 8 wickets in 20 overs. Patidar scored 63 runs in 40 balls with the help of 4 fours and 4 sixes.
Chasing a target of 202 runs, Suryavanshi gave an explosive start to Rajasthan Royals. Although Yashasvi Jaiswal could not perform in this match and got out after scoring only 13 runs. After this, Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Dhruv Jurel batted aggressively and brought the team close to victory. The remaining work was completed by Ravindra Jadeja along with Dhruv Jurel, and Rajasthan Royals scored 202 runs for the loss of 4 wickets in just 18 overs.
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