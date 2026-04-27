New Zealand make third T20 captaincy change in 45 days as Nick Kelly takes charge

New Zealand T20 Team Captain: New Zealand Cricket has made continuous changes regarding captaincy following the T20 World Cup 2026. The situation is such that even before its second series after the ICC tournament, the team has been forced to change its captain for the third time. A major reason for this is also considered to be that New Zealand Cricket wants to test as many players as possible and give opportunities to new faces keeping the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2028 in mind.