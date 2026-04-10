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RR vs RCB: Guwahati Pitch & Weather Report for Today’s Match

RR vs RCB Pitch and Weather Report: Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are set for a grand showdown in the 16th match of IPL 2026. Both teams are undefeated so far, but will the humid pitch of Guwahati and the dew factor spoil anyone's game today? Find out the weather forecast and pitch report.

2 min read

Bharat

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Patrika Desk

Apr 10, 2026

Guwahati Weather Report

Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. (Photo Source: X @/Cricket_World)

RR vs RCB Pitch and Weather Report: The 16th match of IPL 2026 is set to take place in Guwahati, where a thrilling encounter is expected between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). This match is being dubbed a 'super-clash' because both teams have remained unbeaten in the season so far. Rajasthan Royals currently hold the No. 1 position in the points table, having not tasted defeat yet. On the other hand, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, though placed third in the table, have also registered impressive victories in both their matches played so far. It remains to be seen which of these two 'Royal' teams will face their first defeat of the season today. Both teams are in their best form right now, making this contest highly anticipated.

Royals vs Royals Face-off

This match holds special significance for the fans in the North-East as local hero Riyan Parag is captaining his home team, Rajasthan. Rajasthan boasts the pace of Jofra Archer and a spin duo of Ravindra Jadeja and Ravi Bishnoi, which will pose a significant challenge for any team to overcome. On the other side, RCB, captained by Rajat Patidar, has formidable batsmen like Virat Kohli and Phil Salt. Their strength lies in setting and chasing big scores, while in bowling, they have the experience of the 'Sultan of Swing', Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Both teams are vying for the top spot, so a rain of runs is expected in Guwahati.

Barsapara Cricket Stadium: Pitch Report

The pitch in Guwahati is generally considered a batsman's paradise as the ball comes onto the bat nicely. However, a slight change might be observed in the 2026 season. Due to recent rainfall, the pitch has been covered for an extended period, which might have retained some moisture in the surface. Fast bowlers could find some swing in the initial overs, making the opening spells quite exciting. As the game progresses and the pitch dries under the lights, batting is expected to become easier. While the average score here is 146, considering teams like RR and RCB, a score of 190 would be considered safe. Winning the toss and opting to bowl first could be a strategic advantage here.

Guwahati Weather: What to Expect?

The weather in Guwahati is expected to be pleasant on the evening of the match. The temperature during the match could reach a maximum of 26°C and drop to around 17°C at night, which will be quite comfortable for players and spectators alike. The humidity will be around 70%, meaning dew might set in during the second innings, making it slightly difficult for bowlers to grip the ball. The good news is that the chances of rain are only 10%. There might be some cloud cover, but the entire match is expected to proceed without any interruptions.

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Published on:

10 Apr 2026 12:30 pm

News / Sports / Cricket News / RR vs RCB: Guwahati Pitch & Weather Report for Today’s Match

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