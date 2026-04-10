RR vs RCB: Guwahati Pitch & Weather Report for Today’s Match

RR vs RCB Pitch and Weather Report: The 16th match of IPL 2026 is set to take place in Guwahati, where a thrilling encounter is expected between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). This match is being dubbed a 'super-clash' because both teams have remained unbeaten in the season so far. Rajasthan Royals currently hold the No. 1 position in the points table, having not tasted defeat yet. On the other hand, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, though placed third in the table, have also registered impressive victories in both their matches played so far. It remains to be seen which of these two 'Royal' teams will face their first defeat of the season today. Both teams are in their best form right now, making this contest highly anticipated.