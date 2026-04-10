Mukul Choudhary Makes IPL History, Becomes First Indian Batter to Achieve This 'Feat'

Praising Mukul, Rishabh Pant said, "When we see someone in the nets, you understand. But when they do it in a match, it feels amazing. I have no words to describe it. I am very happy with the match, what a tremendous effort. Do you understand players from small towns?" To this, Pant replied, "Absolutely... One thing I have paid special attention to, personally, is trust. And when you trust a player as a captain, they also get the backing of the management. With that trust, a player can do wonders."