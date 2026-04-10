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Mukul Choudhary Makes IPL History, Becomes First Indian Batter to Achieve This 'Feat'

Mukul Choudhary Record: Mukul Choudhary has created history by guiding LSG to a spectacular victory against KKR in the IPL. He has become the batsman to hit the most sixes while batting at number seven or below.

2 min read

Bharat

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Patrika Desk

Apr 10, 2026

Mukul Choudhary Record

Mukul Choudhary celebrates victory against KKR. (Photo source: IANS)

Mukul Choudhary Record: Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) batsman Mukul Choudhary's powerful half-century of 54 runs off 27 balls snatched victory from Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 15th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2026).

Mukul has been in the spotlight for this innings, especially for his aggressive style which has won everyone over. KKR captain Ajinkya Rahane, along with Rishabh Pant, has also praised Mukul, attributing LSG's victory to him. With this match-winning innings, the 21-year-old power hitter has also created a significant record in the IPL.

Becomes First Indian Batsman to Achieve This Feat

In LSG's victory, Mukul Choudhary played a explosive unbeaten innings of 54 runs off 27 balls, with the help of 7 sixes and 2 fours. With this, Mukul has become the first Indian player to hit the most sixes while batting at number 7 or below. He has also become the first Lucknow Super Giants player to hit the most sixes while batting at number 7 or below.

Equalled Bravo's Record

Mukul's 7 sixes are jointly the most sixes hit by any batsman batting at number 7 or below while successfully chasing a target in the IPL. In this regard, he is level with Dwayne Bravo, who hit 7 sixes for Chennai Super Kings against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium in the first match of the 2018 season.

"I Have No Words" - Pant

Praising Mukul, Rishabh Pant said, "When we see someone in the nets, you understand. But when they do it in a match, it feels amazing. I have no words to describe it. I am very happy with the match, what a tremendous effort. Do you understand players from small towns?" To this, Pant replied, "Absolutely... One thing I have paid special attention to, personally, is trust. And when you trust a player as a captain, they also get the backing of the management. With that trust, a player can do wonders."

Rahane Also Praised Mukul

After losing the match, KKR captain Ajinkya Rahane said, "It is difficult to accept the defeat. Mukul Choudhary's innings was decisive. A little lapse in the last two overs is natural, but credit goes to Mukul for that partnership. He needed 30 runs in 2 overs, so he was playing freely. Some balls were good, but he batted brilliantly."

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Published on:

10 Apr 2026 11:18 am

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