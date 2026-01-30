30 January 2026,

Friday

Niamey Airport Attack: 20 killed in fierce gunfire and explosions, 11 arrested

20 people lost their lives in an attack on the airport in Niamey, the capital of Niger. Following this attack, 11 people have been arrested.

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 30, 2026

Niamey airport

Panic ensued at Air Base 101, located at Diori Hamani International Airport in Niamey, the capital of Niger, following an attack on Wednesday night into Thursday. Attackers arrived on motorcycles late on Wednesday and opened fire indiscriminately. The attack continued past midnight, during which several explosions were also heard. The assault caused people to flee for their lives.

20 Deaths

The attack at Diori Hamani International Airport in Niamey is being described as a terrorist attack. Twenty people were killed in the assault. It is reported that all 20 deceased were attackers.

11 Attackers Arrested

Following the attack, the Nigerien army arrested 11 attackers. Most of the attackers were seriously injured and admitted to the hospital for treatment. After their discharge, they will be sent to jail, after which further action will be taken.

4 Soldiers Injured

Four Nigerien soldiers were injured in this terrorist attack in Niamey. They have been admitted to a military hospital where they are receiving treatment. Air Base 101 was targeted in this attack. The ammunition depot caught fire during the attack, causing significant damage.

Military Government Makes Serious Allegations

General Abdourahamane Tchiani, the head of Niger's military government, has held the presidents of France, Benin, and Ivory Coast responsible for the attack. According to Tchiani, the presidents of these countries sponsored this attack to destabilise the situation in Niger. However, his claims have not yet been confirmed.

Published on:

30 Jan 2026 10:46 am

