Panic ensued at Air Base 101, located at Diori Hamani International Airport in Niamey, the capital of Niger, following an attack on Wednesday night into Thursday. Attackers arrived on motorcycles late on Wednesday and opened fire indiscriminately. The attack continued past midnight, during which several explosions were also heard. The assault caused people to flee for their lives.
The attack at Diori Hamani International Airport in Niamey is being described as a terrorist attack. Twenty people were killed in the assault. It is reported that all 20 deceased were attackers.
Following the attack, the Nigerien army arrested 11 attackers. Most of the attackers were seriously injured and admitted to the hospital for treatment. After their discharge, they will be sent to jail, after which further action will be taken.
Four Nigerien soldiers were injured in this terrorist attack in Niamey. They have been admitted to a military hospital where they are receiving treatment. Air Base 101 was targeted in this attack. The ammunition depot caught fire during the attack, causing significant damage.
General Abdourahamane Tchiani, the head of Niger's military government, has held the presidents of France, Benin, and Ivory Coast responsible for the attack. According to Tchiani, the presidents of these countries sponsored this attack to destabilise the situation in Niger. However, his claims have not yet been confirmed.
