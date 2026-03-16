16 March 2026,

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Iran Attacks Near Dubai International Airport Again, Flights Cancelled After Fire Erupts

Amidst the war, Iran has once again attacked near Dubai International Airport. The Iranian attack caused a fire near the airport, leading to the cancellation of flights.

less than 1 minute read

Bharat

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Patrika Desk

Mar 16, 2026

Iran's drone attack near Dubai airport

The war between the United States of America, Israel, and Iran is escalating. Today marks the 17th day of this conflict. The United States and Israel are continuously attacking Iran. In response, Iran is also attacking Israel and US-allied Middle Eastern countries. Now, Iran has once again attacked the UAE (United Arab Emirates).

Drone Attack Near Dubai Airport

This morning, Iran launched a drone attack near Dubai International Airport once again. This attack by Iran caused a fire near the airport and created panic.

Flights Cancelled

Due to the fire near Dubai International Airport, all flights to and from the airport have been temporarily cancelled, as announced by Dubai Civil Aviation. Emirates has also declared a temporary suspension of all flights to and from Dubai, appealing to passengers not to travel to Dubai International Airport until further notice. Flights to Dubai International Airport have been diverted to Al Maktoum Airport. Passengers are advised to contact their respective airlines for information regarding their flight schedules and travel plans.

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US Israel Iran War

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Published on:

16 Mar 2026 10:48 am

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