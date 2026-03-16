Iran Attacks Near Dubai International Airport Again, Flights Cancelled After Fire Erupts

The war between the United States of America, Israel, and Iran is escalating. Today marks the 17th day of this conflict. The United States and Israel are continuously attacking Iran. In response, Iran is also attacking Israel and US-allied Middle Eastern countries. Now, Iran has once again attacked the UAE (United Arab Emirates).
This morning, Iran launched a drone attack near Dubai International Airport once again. This attack by Iran caused a fire near the airport and created panic.
Due to the fire near Dubai International Airport, all flights to and from the airport have been temporarily cancelled, as announced by Dubai Civil Aviation. Emirates has also declared a temporary suspension of all flights to and from Dubai, appealing to passengers not to travel to Dubai International Airport until further notice. Flights to Dubai International Airport have been diverted to Al Maktoum Airport. Passengers are advised to contact their respective airlines for information regarding their flight schedules and travel plans.
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