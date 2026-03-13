Pakistan Air Force Strikes Afghanistan, Killing Women and Children

Pakistan carried out an airstrike on Afghanistan (Photo–IANS).
Pakistan Airstrikes Afghanistan: Pakistan has carried out airstrikes in several cities of Afghanistan during Ramadan. The Pakistan Air Force targeted the fuel depot of the private airline Kam Air near Kandahar Airport. Additionally, strikes were carried out on several other cities across the country. Regarding the attacks, Afghanistan claimed that the neighbouring country, in violation of Afghan sovereignty, once again, conducted fierce airstrikes in multiple cities.
The Taliban government has issued a statement regarding Pakistan's attacks. They stated that several women and children were killed in the Pakistani attacks. Furthermore, residential areas were also targeted, resulting in the destruction of many homes. The Taliban government said that the aircraft also bombed empty deserts and uninhabited areas.
Meanwhile, the Taliban government has reacted strongly to the attacks. They issued a warning, stating that this cruelty will be retaliated against. They also described the military action as brutal aggression.
The Afghan government, in its statement, said that Pakistan's attack on residential areas, women, and children, even during the holy month of Ramadan, demonstrates that the neighbouring country is not bound by any humanitarian principles or moral values.
Amidst the wars in Israel, the United States, and Iran, there has been a shortage in global fuel supply. Now, Pakistan has also attacked the fuel depot of the private airline Kam Air, located near Kandahar Airport in Afghanistan.
This company supplies fuel to civil airlines as well as United Nations aircraft.
Tensions between the two countries have been ongoing for the past few days. Pakistan had also attacked Afghanistan recently. The Afghan government had issued a statement at that time, claiming that they had given a befitting reply to the Pakistani airstrikes.
Big NewsView All
World
Trending