Trump Eases Sanctions on Russian Oil Amidst Iran-US-Israel Conflict

Amidst the ongoing war in the Middle East, Trump has suddenly become generous towards Russia. In this regard, Trump has lifted sanctions on Russia and issued a new 30-day general license. Under this, all countries will be able to buy oil from Russia. This license will be valid for the delivery and sale of Russian crude oil and petroleum products loaded onto ships by March 12, which are stranded at sea. It is noteworthy that a few days ago, the Trump administration had also given India permission to buy oil from Russia without any restrictions for 30 days. However, in response, India made it clear that they do not need anyone's permission to buy oil from Russia.