Trump Eases Sanctions on Russian Oil Amidst Iran-US-Israel Conflict

It is the 14th day of the ongoing war between the United States of America and Israel against Iran. It is not yet possible to say when the war will end. There is chaos in the Middle East due to the war, but its impact is being seen worldwide. About 20-30% of the world's oil passes through the Strait of Hormuz, which is controlled by Iran. Iran has blocked the Strait of Hormuz, creating an oil crisis worldwide. Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has taken a major decision.
Amidst the ongoing war in the Middle East, Trump has suddenly become generous towards Russia. In this regard, Trump has lifted sanctions on Russia and issued a new 30-day general license. Under this, all countries will be able to buy oil from Russia. This license will be valid for the delivery and sale of Russian crude oil and petroleum products loaded onto ships by March 12, which are stranded at sea. It is noteworthy that a few days ago, the Trump administration had also given India permission to buy oil from Russia without any restrictions for 30 days. However, in response, India made it clear that they do not need anyone's permission to buy oil from Russia.
America took this decision in view of the global crisis caused by the ongoing war against Iran. Due to this war, oil prices have increased significantly. The price of crude oil in the global market has reached $100 per barrel and is feared to reach $200 per barrel, which is a cause for concern. In such a situation, the Trump administration has decided to lift the sanctions on the purchase of Russian oil for 30 days and has issued a license for it, so that the oil crisis can be alleviated and the rising prices can be controlled.
Russia will benefit from this decision of America, and more and more countries will buy its oil and petroleum products. However, the Trump administration has said that Russia will not benefit much from this.
Big NewsView All
World
Trending
US Israel Iran War