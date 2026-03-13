13 March 2026,

Friday

Patrika Logo
Switch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

US Israel-Iran War

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

International

Education

Tech

Automobile

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

World

Trump Eases Sanctions on Russian Oil Amidst Iran-US-Israel Conflict

The Iran-US war has triggered a global oil crisis. In such a situation, US President Donald Trump has taken a major decision and shown a softer stance towards Russia.

2 min read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Mar 13, 2026

Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump

It is the 14th day of the ongoing war between the United States of America and Israel against Iran. It is not yet possible to say when the war will end. There is chaos in the Middle East due to the war, but its impact is being seen worldwide. About 20-30% of the world's oil passes through the Strait of Hormuz, which is controlled by Iran. Iran has blocked the Strait of Hormuz, creating an oil crisis worldwide. Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has taken a major decision.

Trump Generous Towards Russia

Amidst the ongoing war in the Middle East, Trump has suddenly become generous towards Russia. In this regard, Trump has lifted sanctions on Russia and issued a new 30-day general license. Under this, all countries will be able to buy oil from Russia. This license will be valid for the delivery and sale of Russian crude oil and petroleum products loaded onto ships by March 12, which are stranded at sea. It is noteworthy that a few days ago, the Trump administration had also given India permission to buy oil from Russia without any restrictions for 30 days. However, in response, India made it clear that they do not need anyone's permission to buy oil from Russia.

Decision Taken in View of Global Crisis

America took this decision in view of the global crisis caused by the ongoing war against Iran. Due to this war, oil prices have increased significantly. The price of crude oil in the global market has reached $100 per barrel and is feared to reach $200 per barrel, which is a cause for concern. In such a situation, the Trump administration has decided to lift the sanctions on the purchase of Russian oil for 30 days and has issued a license for it, so that the oil crisis can be alleviated and the rising prices can be controlled.

Russia Will Benefit

Russia will benefit from this decision of America, and more and more countries will buy its oil and petroleum products. However, the Trump administration has said that Russia will not benefit much from this.

Share the news:

Related Topics

Iran israel war 2026

US Israel Iran War

world news

Published on:

13 Mar 2026 12:39 pm

News / World / Trump Eases Sanctions on Russian Oil Amidst Iran-US-Israel Conflict

Big News

View All

World

Trending

US Israel Iran War

Pakistan Air Force Strikes Afghanistan, Killing Women and Children

Pakistan Airstrikes Afghanistan, Pakistan, Kabul Kandahar Bombing, Islamic Emirate Condemnation, Civilian Casualties, Border Tension, Ramadan Attacks,
World

Air India to Operate Special Flights for Indians Stranded in the Middle East

Air India flight
World

Bus fire in Switzerland kills six people

Bus catches fire
World

Iran Responds to Trump’s Threat Over Strait of Hormuz Oil: ‘We Won’t Let a Single Drop of Oil Pass’

US President Donald Trump has issued a formidable warning to Tehran, asserting that any efforts to impede the transit of petroleum through the Strait of Hormuz will be met with a massive military retaliation.
World

US-Israel-Iran War: Israel claims Iran's new Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei injured in attack

Mojtaba Khamenei
World
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Rashifal

T20 World Cup 2026

PM Narendra Modi

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2026 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.