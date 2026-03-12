12 March 2026,

Thursday

World

Air India to Operate Special Flights for Indians Stranded in the Middle East

Several Indian nationals are stranded in the Middle East due to the ongoing Iran–US–Israel war. In this situation, Air India has taken an important decision to facilitate their safe return to India.

less than 1 minute read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Mar 12, 2026

Air India flight

The ongoing conflict between the United States and Israel against Iran has lasted 12 days. The war has caused significant loss of life and property in the Middle East. Many foreign nationals are stranded in the Middle East, including Indians who are appealing to the government for help. In this situation, Air India has now taken a major decision.

58 Flights to Bring Indians Home

Air India has decided to operate 58 scheduled and non-scheduled flights to bring back Indians stranded in the Middle East. Air India Express is also participating in this effort. These flights will operate between Riyadh, Jeddah, Muscat, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Salalah, Bahrain, Doha, Kuwait, Tel Aviv, and Delhi, Mumbai, Kozhikode, and Bengaluru.

Hundreds of Indians to be Brought Back to the Country

Amidst the war, the lives of Indians stranded in the Middle East are hanging by a thread. In such a scenario, hundreds of Indians will be safely brought back to the country through special flights operated by Air India.

12 Mar 2026 08:30 am

