Air India to Operate Special Flights for Indians Stranded in the Middle East

The ongoing conflict between the United States and Israel against Iran has lasted 12 days. The war has caused significant loss of life and property in the Middle East. Many foreign nationals are stranded in the Middle East, including Indians who are appealing to the government for help. In this situation, Air India has now taken a major decision.
Air India has decided to operate 58 scheduled and non-scheduled flights to bring back Indians stranded in the Middle East. Air India Express is also participating in this effort. These flights will operate between Riyadh, Jeddah, Muscat, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Salalah, Bahrain, Doha, Kuwait, Tel Aviv, and Delhi, Mumbai, Kozhikode, and Bengaluru.
Amidst the war, the lives of Indians stranded in the Middle East are hanging by a thread. In such a scenario, hundreds of Indians will be safely brought back to the country through special flights operated by Air India.
