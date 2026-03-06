First Venezuela, Then Iran—Is Cuba Next? Trump’s Statement Triggers Global Buzz

U.S. President Donald Trump (Photo: IANS)
Iran- US Israel War: The United States and Israel are bombing Iran. Hundreds of missiles are being dropped from the sky in Tehran daily. Amidst the war with Iran, US President Donald Trump has made a significant statement. He said that after Venezuela, the ongoing war with Iran is our first priority. We will end this war in the next few days. After that, our entire focus will be on Cuba.
Trump said that after Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro was captured, instability in Cuba has increased. We are in contact with the Cuban communist government. They need help, and we are talking to Cuba. He said that the deteriorating condition of Cuba is partly a result of American pressure. The halt in Venezuelan oil supply has greatly impacted Havana (the capital of Cuba). He said that all this is happening because of me; otherwise, they would not have had any problems. We have cut off all their money, all their sources, everything. We have been hearing about Cuba, Cuba, Cuba for 50 years. But, this will be a small matter for me.
Trump told Politico that the US will help choose Iran's next leader. He said that Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's son, Mojtaba Khamenei, is not his choice. During the conversation, he predicted the downfall of the Cuban regime. He also attacked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and tech giant Anthropic.
Regarding the ongoing war with Iran, Trump said that the US and its ally Israel are rapidly weakening the enemy together. The US Army and the Israeli Army have jointly achieved a significant lead in the war ahead of schedule. The US President said that Iran's air force and navy have been completely destroyed. Its air defence system has also been completely devastated.
