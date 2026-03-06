First Venezuela, Then Iran—Is Cuba Next? Trump’s Statement Triggers Global Buzz

Trump said that after Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro was captured, instability in Cuba has increased. We are in contact with the Cuban communist government. They need help, and we are talking to Cuba. He said that the deteriorating condition of Cuba is partly a result of American pressure. The halt in Venezuelan oil supply has greatly impacted Havana (the capital of Cuba). He said that all this is happening because of me; otherwise, they would not have had any problems. We have cut off all their money, all their sources, everything. We have been hearing about Cuba, Cuba, Cuba for 50 years. But, this will be a small matter for me.