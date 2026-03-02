Pakistan Attacked by Afghanistan Amidst Iran-US-Israel War

The United States of America and Israel have initiated a war against Iran, significantly escalating tensions in the Middle East. Several Iranian ministers and military commanders, including Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, have lost their lives in the attacks by America and Israel. Iran has suffered considerable damage from the American and Israeli strikes. In response, Iran is also attacking American military bases in various Middle Eastern countries. This conflict in the Middle East is intensifying. Amidst this, Pakistan has also come under attack again.
Amidst the ongoing war between Iran and America-Israel, the Taliban of Afghanistan has once again attacked Pakistan. The Taliban issued a statement claiming that its fighters carried out drone attacks on Pakistan's Noor Khan Airbase in Rawalpindi and the 12th Corps Headquarters of the Pakistan Army in Quetta, Balochistan. This has caused a stir in Pakistan.
The conflict between Pakistan and Afghanistan is also escalating. Clashes are ongoing at the border between the two countries. Late at night, Pakistan also carried out airstrikes on Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan, and Kandahar.
