Pakistan Attacked by Afghanistan Amidst Iran-US-Israel War

The United States of America and Israel have initiated a war against Iran, significantly escalating tensions in the Middle East. Several Iranian ministers and military commanders, including Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, have lost their lives in the attacks by America and Israel. Iran has suffered considerable damage from the American and Israeli strikes. In response, Iran is also attacking American military bases in various Middle Eastern countries. This conflict in the Middle East is intensifying. Amidst this, Pakistan has also come under attack again.