After Khamenei’s death, Donald Trump issues a strong warning to Iran over any provocation

U.S. President Donald Trump issues a warning to Iran (Photo: IANS)
Israel Attack Iran: US President Donald Trump issued a stern warning to Iran on Sunday, stating that if Iran retaliates in any way, the US will launch a massive military operation unprecedented in history. This warning from the US President comes amid escalating tensions following joint attacks by the US and Israel on Iran.
US President Donald Trump shared a post on social media. He said that while reports of Iran's strong response are being monitored, he warned that if Iran attacks, the US will respond with immense power.
Iranian officials have already stated that they will retaliate strongly against the attacks. Trump asserts that the US military action is necessary to protect its people and eliminate the threat posed by Iran's missile and nuclear programmes.
Meanwhile, US President Trump called on Iran's security forces to lay down their arms, warning that failure to do so would inevitably lead to their demise. He also appealed to the people of Iran to change their government once the situation calms down.
Ali Larijani, Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, strongly condemned the US and Israel on Sunday, accusing them of attempting to divide Iran amidst the ongoing conflict.
Larijani stated that alleged plots by Israel against the Islamic Republic have so far been thwarted, and he vowed that the country would not allow others to divide Iran.
Big NewsView All
World
Iran Israel Conflict Latest Updates