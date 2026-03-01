1 March 2026,

Sunday

World

Khamenei had planned Trump's assassination, claims US at UN meeting

At a United Nations meeting, the United States alleged that Iran’s Supreme Leader had devised a plot to assassinate U.S. President Donald Trump and had even made an attempt, which Washington cited as a key reason behind its military action against Iran.

2 min read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Mar 01, 2026

Khamenei and trump

Donald Trump and Khamenei (Photo: ANI)

Iran Israel War: A war has begun between Israel, the United States, and Iran. An emergency meeting of the UN has been called in view of the deteriorating situation in the Middle East. During this meeting, the United States claimed that Iran had attempted to assassinate US President Donald Trump, and in retaliation, the US attacked Iran. US Ambassador Mike Waltz, presenting the US's stance at the UN meeting, stated that this action against Iran is legitimate and has been taken in the interest of international security.

US Did Not Violate International Law – Waltz

Waltz stated at the meeting that the US action was aimed at Iran's nuclear program, ballistic missile network, and groups spreading unrest in the region. The US representative said that this action did not violate international law in any way. He alleged that Iran has been pursuing hostile policies against the US and Israel for several decades. The statement mentioned that the Iranian regime has been chanting slogans against the US in parliamentary sessions for 47 years and has spoken of ending Israel's existence. The US accused Iran of spreading instability in the Middle East, supporting armed attacks, and violating the UN Charter.

Iran Tried to Kill Trump – Waltz

Waltz further stated that Iran has carried out many violent activities against the US and Israel, both directly and indirectly. Iran has targeted the US and its allies through proxy groups. Waltz added that this is not only against the rules of the United Nations but also a threat to peace in the Middle East. The US Ambassador further claimed that Iran had also attempted to assassinate US President Trump, which is a major threat to America's security. The US claimed that it had made several attempts to find a peaceful resolution to the dispute, but Iran did not utilise those opportunities. Due to this, the US, in conjunction with Israel, has taken this legitimate and necessary step.

Published on:

01 Mar 2026 12:52 pm

News / World / Khamenei had planned Trump's assassination, claims US at UN meeting

