Khamenei had planned Trump's assassination, claims US at UN meeting

Waltz further stated that Iran has carried out many violent activities against the US and Israel, both directly and indirectly. Iran has targeted the US and its allies through proxy groups. Waltz added that this is not only against the rules of the United Nations but also a threat to peace in the Middle East. The US Ambassador further claimed that Iran had also attempted to assassinate US President Trump, which is a major threat to America's security. The US claimed that it had made several attempts to find a peaceful resolution to the dispute, but Iran did not utilise those opportunities. Due to this, the US, in conjunction with Israel, has taken this legitimate and necessary step.