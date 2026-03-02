2 March 2026,

Monday

World

Muslim Countries Stand with US Against Iran, Prepared to Give a Strong Response

US, UK, Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates have issued a joint statement regarding the recent missile and drone attacks by Iran.

2 min read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Mar 02, 2026

Iran Israel War

Muslim Nations Unite Against Iran (Photo: IANS)

Ali Khamenei's death: Iran has vowed to avenge the death of its Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Following the confirmation of the Supreme Leader's death on Sunday, Iran launched retaliatory attacks in the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Qatar, and Bahrain, escalating tensions further.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, died in an attack by America and Israel. This led to increased tensions between Iran and Israel. In response, Iran also attacked Israel.

Joint Statement Issued

America, Britain, Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates have issued a joint statement regarding the recent missile and drone attacks by Iran.

The statement read: "We stand united to protect our citizens, our sovereignty, and our borders. We reiterate our right to self-defence against these attacks."

What did the Kuwaiti Army say?

Meanwhile, the Kuwaiti army stated that its air defence encountered and intercepted several hostile aerial targets in the central parts of the country this morning. It is noteworthy that Iran targeted Kuwait due to the presence of a US naval base in the country. On Sunday, in a retaliatory action, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps claimed to have attacked the US naval base in Kuwait with ballistic missiles and drones.

The IRGC stated that the US naval base in the Abdulla Mubarak area of Kuwait was attacked with four ballistic missiles and 12 drones, alleging that infrastructure was destroyed and a large number of American soldiers were killed and injured.

Officials have announced that the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange and the Dubai Financial Market will be closed on March 2 and 3 as the United Arab Emirates grapples with escalating tensions in the Middle East. This decision was confirmed by the UAE Capital Market Authority, which stated that the market would be temporarily halted to stabilise it amidst uncertainty following repeated missile and drone attacks on the Gulf nation.

