War Erupts: US and Israel Launch Attack on Iran

War has broken out in the Middle East. Israel attacked Iran today. Fierce explosions have occurred in Iran's capital, Tehran, due to missile attacks. It is being reported that Israel fired missiles at Iran at the behest of the United States of America, and this attack is a joint operation between the two countries. For a long time, there had been speculation that war could soon break out between America and Iran, and today, Saturday, February 28, the bugle of war has sounded. Although the attack was not directly carried out by America, but by Israel, which is somewhat surprising.