28 February 2026,

Saturday

World

War Erupts: US and Israel Launch Attack on Iran

US-Israel Attack Iran: The biggest war in the Middle East has begun. America and Israel have attacked Iran.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Feb 28, 2026

Israel attacks Iran

War has broken out in the Middle East. Israel attacked Iran today. Fierce explosions have occurred in Iran's capital, Tehran, due to missile attacks. It is being reported that Israel fired missiles at Iran at the behest of the United States of America, and this attack is a joint operation between the two countries. For a long time, there had been speculation that war could soon break out between America and Iran, and today, Saturday, February 28, the bugle of war has sounded. Although the attack was not directly carried out by America, but by Israel, which is somewhat surprising.

America Attacked From The Sea

Following Israeli airstrikes, America has begun attacking Iran from the sea. It is noteworthy that America had already positioned a powerful naval fleet near Iran's coast.

Attack After PM Modi's Visit

Israel had been preparing to attack Iran for some time, and America was fully aware of this. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was merely waiting for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Israel. According to some media reports, Netanyahu's plan was to attack Iran after PM Modi's visit to Israel, and that is exactly what happened. Asaduddin Owaisi had also stated that an attack on Iran by Israel and America could occur after PM Modi's visit.

Attack Near Khamenei's Office

It is being reported that Israel has carried out attacks in several locations in Iran. Israel also fired a missile near the office of Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, resulting in a loud explosion. Several buildings in Iran have been destroyed by the Israeli attack. According to Iranian media, Israel has targeted several military and intelligence bases in Iran, as well as sites belonging to the Iranian Nuclear Energy Organisation.

Both Countries On Alert

Following Israel's attack on Iran, both countries are on high alert. Both nations have advised their citizens to move to safe locations. An emergency has been declared in both countries, and sirens are continuously sounding in several cities. There is a possibility that Iran may also retaliate soon against Israel's attack.

Both countries closed their airspace

Both Israel and Iran have closed their airspace. All flights at Tel Aviv Airport have been cancelled. Additionally, Iraq has also closed its airspace. It is being reported that Israel carried out its attack on Iran via Iraqi airspace.

28 Feb 2026 01:17 pm

